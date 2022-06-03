Retired Shetland teacher found dead on Greek island described as ‘true gentleman’ who was ‘splendid’ at job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Shetland head teacher has been found dead in a field on the Greek island of Samos.

Retired Scalloway Junior High head Archie Green, 73, was on holiday with his wife Liz when he was reported missing last week.

He was seen in the marina area of Pythagorion on May 26 between 9am and 10am.

Local police have now confirmed his body has been found, and identified by his family.

He was found in a field near the Boutique Hotel in Pythagorion.

‘Great sadness’ in Shetland

Tributes have flooded in for Mr Green, who retired from Scolloway Junior High in 2004 after 20 years there.

Previously he was also a biology teacher at the Anderson High School.

He lived in Lerwick with his wife.

Councillor Davie Sandison, Shetland central ward, who lives in Scalloway is a former pupil.

He said: “There is a great sadness over what has happened. It really is tragic news.

“He was one of my teachers when I was at Anderson High School, he taught me biology.

“Everybody who has heard the news is very shocked to hear what has happened. It is a very sad state of affairs.

“Particularly for the family who are in a foreign country on holiday this will be such a difficult time for them – and everyone is thinking of Liz and their family.

“Of course everyone on Shetland is talking about it, and everyone is sharing beautiful memories of him and what he was like as a teacher.

“Some said that he told them to go out into the world – but always to come back to Shetland. His former colleagues spoke about him being a true gentleman, a fine colleague and splendid teacher.

“He was kind in the way he spoke about and to the pupils in his care.”

‘Respected’ head teacher

Mr Sandison continued: “There is no one who has a bad word to say about him.

“I have only a few memories of him when he was my teacher. I knew him more when he was the head teacher here in Scalloway.

“He was well respected as a head teacher. He would remember everybody and he knew their names. He got excellent results for pupils and the school was very much part of the community.”

As a head teacher in 2002 Mr Green took pupils from the island to a drama competition in Dundee, where they had taken first prize in a national competition.

Outwith work he was a keen sailor, and enjoyed trips around Shetland and elsewhere.

He was a regular attendee at Shetland Boat Week taking part in his vessel Press On, a motor boat.

Reported missing by police

Rescue teams in Samos had been searching for Mr Green over the past week.

It is thought he went for a walk in the morning of his disappearance.

His body was taken to Samos General Hospital for an investigation to determine the cause of death.