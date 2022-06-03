Retired Shetland teacher found dead on Greek island described as ‘true gentleman’ who was ‘splendid’ at job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Retired Shetland teacher found dead on Greek island described as ‘true gentleman’ who was ‘splendid’ at job

By Louise Glen
June 3, 2022, 6:18 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 7:17 pm
A body has been found in the search for Archie Green. Picture by DCT Media.
A body has been found in the search for Archie Green. Picture by DCT Media.

A former Shetland head teacher has been found dead in a field on the Greek island of Samos.

Retired Scalloway Junior High head Archie Green, 73, was on holiday with his wife Liz when he was reported missing last week.

He was seen in the marina area of Pythagorion on May 26 between 9am and 10am.

Local police have now confirmed his body has been found, and identified by his family.

He was found in a field near the Boutique Hotel in Pythagorion.

‘Great sadness’ in Shetland

Tributes have flooded in for Mr Green, who retired from Scolloway Junior High in 2004 after 20 years there.

Previously he was also a biology teacher at the Anderson High School.

He lived in Lerwick with his wife.

Councillor Davie Sandison, Shetland central ward, who lives in Scalloway is a former pupil.

He said: “There is a great sadness over what has happened. It really is tragic news.

“He was one of my teachers when I was at Anderson High School, he taught me biology.

“Everybody who has heard the news is very shocked to hear what has happened. It is a very sad state of affairs.

“Particularly for the family who are in a foreign country on holiday this will be such a difficult time for them – and everyone is thinking of Liz and their family.

“Of course everyone on Shetland is talking about it, and everyone is sharing beautiful memories of him and what he was like as a teacher.

“Some said that he told them to go out into the world – but always to come back to Shetland. His former colleagues spoke about him being a true gentleman, a fine colleague and splendid teacher.

“He was kind in the way he spoke about and to the pupils in his care.”

‘Respected’ head teacher

Mr Sandison continued: “There is no one who has a bad word to say about him.

“I have only a few memories of him when he was my teacher. I knew him more when he was the head teacher here in Scalloway.

“He was well respected as a head teacher. He would remember everybody and he knew their names. He got excellent results for pupils and the school was very much part of the community.”

As a head teacher in 2002 Mr Green took pupils from the island to a drama competition in Dundee, where they had taken first prize in a national competition.

Outwith work he was a keen sailor, and enjoyed trips around Shetland and elsewhere.

He was a regular attendee at Shetland Boat Week taking part in his vessel Press On, a motor boat.

Reported missing by police

Greek police were searching for Archie for a week.

Rescue teams in Samos had been searching for Mr Green over the past week.

It is thought he went for a walk in the morning of his disappearance.

His body was taken to Samos General Hospital for an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]