Fire crews deployed to grass fire near Kincraig

Fire crews have tackled a grass fire near Kincraig.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.45pm.

Two fire appliances have been deployed to the area, one from Kingussie and one from Newtonmore.

The first appliance arrived at the scene close to the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kincraig at 3.19pm.

Crews used beaters and knapsacks to try and contain the fire, which was understood to be mostly dry grass alight.

It is understood that the fire covered an area of 164 feet by 328 feet.

Two more appliances, one from Grantown and one from Carrbridge, were deployed to assist.

One observer says she saw smoke and alerted the estate to a potential fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but remain on scene.