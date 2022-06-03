Fire crews deployed to grass fire near Kincraig By Ross Hempseed June 3, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 5:25 pm Smoke from a wildifire near Kincraig. Picture by Sam Hill. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews have tackled a grass fire near Kincraig. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.45pm. Two fire appliances have been deployed to the area, one from Kingussie and one from Newtonmore. The first appliance arrived at the scene close to the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kincraig at 3.19pm. Fire crews were deployed to tackle a wildfire near the A9 at Kincraig. Picture by Rachel Hill. Crews used beaters and knapsacks to try and contain the fire, which was understood to be mostly dry grass alight. It is understood that the fire covered an area of 164 feet by 328 feet. Two more appliances, one from Grantown and one from Carrbridge, were deployed to assist. One observer says she saw smoke and alerted the estate to a potential fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but remain on scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire service to receive first electric engine Fire crews battle hay bale fire near Alness for eight hours overnight Fire crew battles gorse blaze at Merkinch Nature Reserve Revealed: How often is your local fire station unavailable?