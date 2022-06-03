Fire crews deployed to grass fire near Kincraig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire crews deployed to grass fire near Kincraig

By Ross Hempseed
June 3, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 5:25 pm
fire crews deployed to wildfire
Smoke from a wildifire near Kincraig. Picture by Sam Hill.

Fire crews have tackled a grass fire near Kincraig.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.45pm.

Two fire appliances have been deployed to the area, one from Kingussie and one from Newtonmore.

The first appliance arrived at the scene close to the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kincraig at 3.19pm.

Fire crews were deployed to tackle a wildfire near the A9 at Kincraig. Picture by Rachel Hill.

Crews used beaters and knapsacks to try and contain the fire, which was understood to be mostly dry grass alight.

It is understood that the fire covered an area of 164 feet by 328 feet.

Two more appliances, one from Grantown and one from Carrbridge, were deployed to assist.

One observer says she saw smoke and alerted the estate to a potential fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but remain on scene.

