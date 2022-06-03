Smoo Cave picture ‘chance in a million’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tour guide has taken a picture inside Smoo Cave in the far north of Scotland described as a “chance in a million”.

The picture shows the inside of the Sutherland cave with a shaft of rainbow coloured light reflected inside the cave.

Mr Bowie, who is well-known for his amatuer photography skills, described his picture as his “favourite pic”.

The Nairn resident takes tourists from Inverness to spots across the Highlands. Today’s tour was to Durness.

He said: “Probably my favourite picture I’ve ever taken. This was Smoo Cave today in Durness.

“Not a waterfall, but an amazing ray of light shining down into the cave.”

People took to social media to share their amazement at catching the beam of light.

One said: “I can not believe that you managed to capture this amazing moment. It is one chance in a million to be in the right place at the right time.

“Well done!”

Smoo cave is dramatic and spectacular

VisitScotland describes Smoo Cave as “a dramatic and spectacular sea cave is set into the limestone cliffs in Sutherland”.

“It is situated around a mile to the east of the town of Durness, the cave can be explored by boat or by the path from the car park on the cliffs.

“The cave boasts one of the largest entrances to any sea cave in Britain at 50 ft high and is floodlit inside.

“It was formed by a burn that runs down into the rear chamber, as well as erosion caused by the sea.”