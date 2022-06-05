Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash on A86 near Spean Bridge By Michelle Henderson June 5, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 6:50 pm Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene around 1.47pm. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A86 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews were called to the Kingussie to Spean Bridge road shortly before 2pm. The two-vehicle crash happened close to Moy Lodge at Loch Laggan. The route was closed for some time as crews worked at the scene. The road has now fully reopened. ❗️CLEAR⌚️17:05#A86 Collision #A86 all lanes now clear at Kingussie – Spean Bridge All lanes running✅#drivesafe @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 5, 2022 It is unknown if anyone has been injured. Police, fire and paramedics were called to the the scene after the alarm was raised around 1.47pm. Two fire appliances from Fort William attended the incident for just over an hour before departing around 3.15pm. Police have been approached for comment. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn Police attend three-vehicle crash on the A947 near Fyvie Two taken to hospital following crash on Back Hilton Road Man dies and woman seriously injured following one-car crash near Carrbridge