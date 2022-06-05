Emergency crews attend two-vehicle crash on A86 near Spean Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A86 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingussie to Spean Bridge road shortly before 2pm.

The two-vehicle crash happened close to Moy Lodge at Loch Laggan.

The route was closed for some time as crews worked at the scene.

The road has now fully reopened.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the the scene after the alarm was raised around 1.47pm.

Two fire appliances from Fort William attended the incident for just over an hour before departing around 3.15pm.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow.