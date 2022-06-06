Woman, 56, dies after falling ill in Stornoway bar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 56-year-old woman has died after collapsing at a bar in Stornoway.

Emergency services were called on Saturday night after the alarm was raised.

She was conveyed by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital, but died.

A police spokesman said they they received a report at around 9.45pm on Saturday of a woman having taking unwell in Stornoway.

He said: “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital where she died.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”