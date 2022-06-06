Woman, 56, dies after falling ill in Stornoway bar By Mike Merritt June 6, 2022, 3:03 pm The woman was taken Western Isles Hospital, where she later died. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 56-year-old woman has died after collapsing at a bar in Stornoway. Emergency services were called on Saturday night after the alarm was raised. She was conveyed by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital, but died. A police spokesman said they they received a report at around 9.45pm on Saturday of a woman having taking unwell in Stornoway. He said: “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital where she died. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan Climber rescued in ‘technically challenging’ mission after falling off cliff on Isle of Lewis Motorcyclist flown to hospital after A93 crash near Crathie Woman taken to hospital following South Deeside Road crash