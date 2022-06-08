Sustainable tourism: new signs point the way forward for Loch Ness walking holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sustainable tourism: new signs point the way forward for Loch Ness walking holidays

By John Ross
June 8, 2022, 6:00 am
New signs will help encourage walking holidays . Photo by Chris Dell
A Loch Ness community believes it is well placed to benefit from a post-pandemic boom in people taking walking holidays.

Drumnadrochit is already a popular destination with tourists from around the world.

But a growing number of visitors are coming to the area for walking holidays and it is hoped new signs will help promote slow and sustainable tourism.

Where to walk near Drumnadrochit

The village is at the junction of the Great Glen Way and Affric Kintail long distance paths as well as being part of the Loch Ness 360 path.

In addition the area is well served with a number of local paths, including Balmacaan Woods and Craigmonie viewpoint.

A collaboration involving the Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association, Highland Council Access Ranger, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) Loch Ness Hub and Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS), provides new signs to lead visitors to the woodland and onto the Affric Kintail Way.

The signs, funded jointly by WTS and FLS, direct walkers into Balmacaan Wood and Craigmonie Wood.

Russell Fraser, Loch Ness Hub; Ross Watson, Woodland Trust Scotland; Sandra Reid, Forestry and Land Scotland, Councillor David Fraser.. Photo by Chris Dell

Russell Fraser, manager of Loch Ness Hub, says increasing numbers of visitors and locals are looking to get out on walks post-Covid.

“The fingerposts provide the perfect opportunity to promote slow and sustainable tourism.

“As the number of visitors and residents to the area expands, clear waymarking provides the opportunity for visitors and locals alike to get out and enjoy the health benefits of the great outdoors.

“The new fingerposts also provide clear waymarking for users of our eBikes, which are a key component in our role as a community transport hub.

The best way to explore the area

Local councillor David Fraser said: “In many ways the best way to enjoy and explore our beautiful area is on foot or by bicycle.

“We have some tremendous paths both around the village and leading up into the hills.

“These new finger posts really help people to find their way and highlight some of the opportunities that Drumnadrochit offers for walking holidays.”

Ross Watson, from the Woodland Trust, said the signs are the final part in a programme of improvements to trails and signage through Balmacaan and Craigmonie Woods.

Drumnadrochit has seen a growing number of people coming on walking trips. Photo by Chris Dell.

“It’s wonderful to see the profile of these woods raised right at the heart of the community for all to discover.”

Sandra Reid, from Forestry and Land Scotland, said the paths link up with a wider network of routes to Glen Urquhart and Glen Coiltie.

“We are delighted to have supported this project.”

 

