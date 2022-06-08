Sustainable tourism: new signs point the way forward for Loch Ness walking holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Loch Ness community believes it is well placed to benefit from a post-pandemic boom in people taking walking holidays.

Drumnadrochit is already a popular destination with tourists from around the world.

But a growing number of visitors are coming to the area for walking holidays and it is hoped new signs will help promote slow and sustainable tourism.

Where to walk near Drumnadrochit

The village is at the junction of the Great Glen Way and Affric Kintail long distance paths as well as being part of the Loch Ness 360 path.

In addition the area is well served with a number of local paths, including Balmacaan Woods and Craigmonie viewpoint.

A collaboration involving the Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association, Highland Council Access Ranger, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) Loch Ness Hub and Woodland Trust Scotland (WTS), provides new signs to lead visitors to the woodland and onto the Affric Kintail Way.

The signs, funded jointly by WTS and FLS, direct walkers into Balmacaan Wood and Craigmonie Wood.

Russell Fraser, manager of Loch Ness Hub, says increasing numbers of visitors and locals are looking to get out on walks post-Covid.

“The fingerposts provide the perfect opportunity to promote slow and sustainable tourism.

“As the number of visitors and residents to the area expands, clear waymarking provides the opportunity for visitors and locals alike to get out and enjoy the health benefits of the great outdoors.

“The new fingerposts also provide clear waymarking for users of our eBikes, which are a key component in our role as a community transport hub.

The best way to explore the area

Local councillor David Fraser said: “In many ways the best way to enjoy and explore our beautiful area is on foot or by bicycle.

“We have some tremendous paths both around the village and leading up into the hills.

“These new finger posts really help people to find their way and highlight some of the opportunities that Drumnadrochit offers for walking holidays.”

Ross Watson, from the Woodland Trust, said the signs are the final part in a programme of improvements to trails and signage through Balmacaan and Craigmonie Woods.

“It’s wonderful to see the profile of these woods raised right at the heart of the community for all to discover.”

Sandra Reid, from Forestry and Land Scotland, said the paths link up with a wider network of routes to Glen Urquhart and Glen Coiltie.

“We are delighted to have supported this project.”