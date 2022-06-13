Planning ahead Highlands: Sauna and outdoor pool at Portree hotel development and restaurant boost for Fort William High Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Highland Council.

There are plans for a new restaurant in Fort William High Street and sauna structures and outdoor plunge pool at existing hotel development near Portree,Skye.

Planners have also approved extension to form a function room and licensed bar at Lochaber Camanachd Shinty Club and change of use for a former Dingwall church.

Restaurant boost for Fort William

On Fort William High Street, a new restaurant could be built.

An application has been submitted by D Kelly Design on behalf of Mars FW Properties.

The plan at 37 High Street is the demolition of the existing building to make way for building of new restaurant, roof terrace and staff accommodation.

This proposed restaurant is being named Clock Tower Cafe.

Proposed sauna structures and pool

An application has been submitted to build two sauna structures and outdoor plunge pool on to an existing hotel development near Portree.

Developer Charlie Garton Jones has submitted the application as part of Bracken Hide development.

The new luxury hotel near Portree is set to open next year.

This development will boast 27 ensuite cabins, a Nordic Sauna, wild swimming pool and a main hub building containing a restaurant, whisky bar and cinema room.

In the past week, Highland Council has also determined some applications.

An extension will take place to form function room and licensed bar at Lochaber Camanachd Shinty Club, with the change of use for a former Dingwall church also approved by planning chiefs.

Extension to form function room and bar at shinty club

An extension will be built at Lochaber Camanachd Shinty Club to form a function room and licensed bar.

IJ McColl Architect represented Donnie MacRae in the application for vacant ground near the club in Spean Bridge.

Church to be turned into trade counter storage space

A former Dingwall church will be turned into a trade counter and storage and distribution space.

Graham + Sibbald represented Nightingale Estates in the application for the change of use of the Dingwall Baptist Church on Tulloch Street.

Last year, the church’s new pastor Stephen Ilett who took over from retired Rev Willie Miller said they had decided to move from the premises after almost two decades.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

