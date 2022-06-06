Scotland’s Home of the Year: Restored Stornoway croft house crowned winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Restored Stornoway croft house crowned winner

By Kit Roscoe
June 6, 2022, 9:00 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:38 pm
Front view of New Tolsta in Stornoway.
New Tolsta, Stornoway. Photo: Paul McGinley/IWC Media/BBC

A traditional early 20th Century croft house in Stornoway has been crowned the winner of the popular BBC series Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The Lewis home, named New Tolsta, belongs to artist Tom Hickman and is filled with his artwork, mixed with traditional pieces of furniture.

Mr Hickman had been restoring the once-inhabitable croft house for 15 years since 2006, as well as adding his own distinctive style throughout.

Traditional Stornoway croft house beats modern contenders

The restored croft house on the north-east coast of Lewis, follows a traditional two-up, two-down layout, boasting a beautiful kitchen, living room and bathroom on the ground floor with two bedrooms upstairs.

Judged by lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones and architect and lecturer Michael Angus, the search for the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year took them all over country – before finishing in Stornoway.

Homeowner Tom Hickman in New Tolsta, Stornoway. Photo: IWC Media/BBC Scotland/Paul McGinley

Having visited 27 exceptional homes, showcasing a vast range of home styles including cosy little homes to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breath-taking renovations, quirky conversions and environmentally friendly houses – after much deliberation the Stornoway croft house would be given the title of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022 by unanimous decision.

The winning Mr Hickman said: “Well I have to admit it does bring an unexpected smile – winning is not something I’m used to. I’m certainly surprised, but way down deep somewhere there is a little voice saying ‘At last!’ As artists, we are all our own worst critics, so yes, it’s nice to receive praise.”

Inside Scotland’s Home of the Year

Scotland’s Home of the Year is an early 20th Century croft house on the north-east coast of Lewis. Photo: IWC Media/BBC Scotland,Paul McGinley
Since buying it in 2006, Tom Hickman has painstakingly restored the croft house. Photo: IWC Media/BBC Scotland/Paul McGinley
The home full of Tom Hickman’s artwork with traditional pieces of furniture. Photo: IWC Media/BBC Scotland,Paul McGinley
The home had been uninhabited for 37 years until retorations began in 2006. Photo: IWC Media/BBC Scotland,Paul McGinley

What did Scotland’s Home of the Year judges think?

New Tolsta evoked emotions from the judges, even reducing Anna and Michael to tears during the final selection stage of the competition.

Ms Spiers agreed: “I think New Tolsta just packed in so much of what we all look for in a home.

“I know for me, I look for a home that feels true to the homeowner and you could tell that so much love and care had gone in to every inch of the place.

Homeowner Tom Hickman holding the trophy. Photo: IWC Media/BBC Scotland.

“Plus, it had a commitment to being authentically eco-conscious – everything in the home had been repurposed, upcycled, thrifted or rehomed.”

Mr Angus said: “If home is a marriage of inhabitant and property, what stood out about New Tolsta was how special that relationship was, how perfectly suited both appeared, both infusing the other creatively and spiritually.”

Mr Hickman added: “I was fascinated to firstly see Anna, Michael and Kate’s nicely understated reaction to the exterior, and they did well to not judge the book by its cover.

“It was strange not being able to welcome them, but now I see I needn’t have worried as my home did that for me.

“I’d like to extend an open invitation to them all, should they wish to take a second look and hear some of the stories behind the objects and fabric of my home.”

The nine Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022 finalists were:

Lorne Cottage, Fort William (The Highlands)
Ostro Passive House, Kippen (Central)
The Pastel House, Kirkwall, Orkney (Orkney & Shetland)
Firestation House, Hawick (Borders & The South)
New Tolsta, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis (Hebrides)
The Victorian Terrace, Edinburgh (The Lothians)
Pentland View, Elsrickle (Glasgow & The Clyde Valley)
Rhu Boathouse, Rhu, Helensburgh (The West)
The Old Waterworks, Fife (The East)

