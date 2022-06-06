Highlanders urged to have their say on rising energy bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People living in the Highlands are being urged to share their views on rising energy bills.

Off-grid homes are currently paying three to four times more on their energy bills than the average household as they are not protected by a price cap.

Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey said the issue is one of the top things his constituents are contacting him about.

As a result, he has set up an online survey where Highlanders can share their opinions and worries.

Mr Hendry said he hopes the survey will help him “get a handle on where the real issues are.”

‘The biggest issue our communities face’

Responses will remain anonymous, which the MP hopes will help people feel more comfortable.

“This is, by far, the issue I am contacted about the most right now but I’m aware that many people, for whatever reason, won’t contact their MP seeking help,” he said.

“Of course, my team and I are always on hand to offer assistance where we can, but this survey will be invaluable in analysing where we can best push for action from the energy companies and the UK Government.

“The rising cost of living is the biggest issue our communities face and I’m hoping to get as many survey responses as possible to help.”

The survey will be open for several weeks and takes around two minutes to complete.

You can fill it out here.