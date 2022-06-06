Highlanders urged to have their say on rising energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlanders urged to have their say on rising energy bills

By Lauren Robertson
June 6, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 3:15 pm
Drew Hendry has launched an online survey. Picture by Sandy McCook.
People living in the Highlands are being urged to share their views on rising energy bills.

Off-grid homes are currently paying three to four times more on their energy bills than the average household as they are not protected by a price cap.

Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey said the issue is one of the top things his constituents are contacting him about.

As a result, he has set up an online survey where Highlanders can share their opinions and worries.

Mr Hendry said he hopes the survey will help him “get a handle on where the real issues are.”

‘The biggest issue our communities face’

Responses will remain anonymous, which the MP hopes will help people feel more comfortable.

“This is, by far, the issue I am contacted about the most right now but I’m aware that many people, for whatever reason, won’t contact their MP seeking help,” he said.

“Of course, my team and I are always on hand to offer assistance where we can, but this survey will be invaluable in analysing where we can best push for action from the energy companies and the UK Government.

“The rising cost of living is the biggest issue our communities face and I’m hoping to get as many survey responses as possible to help.”

The survey will be open for several weeks and takes around two minutes to complete.

You can fill it out here.

