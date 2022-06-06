Police continue to investigate death of man at Shetland construction site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police continue to investigate death of man at Shetland construction site

By Louise Glen
June 6, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 7:35 pm
standing stane road

Police have said they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old man in Shetland.

Officers have issued a statement to say they have returned to a construction site in the Upper Kergord area following an incident on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene in Shetland around 10.15am.

The family of the man have been informed of the further development by police.

In a statement a police spokeswoman said: “Officers have returned to the construction site in the Upper Kergord area of Shetland as part of their investigation into the death of a 23-year-old man.

Windfarm near Grantown
BAM Nuttall is a site for the Viking windfarm project.

The incident occurred around 10.15am on Sunday, June 5. His family have been informed and are being supported.

“The Health and Safety Executive has also been made aware.”

“Inquires will continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Incident happened at wind farm turbine site

The incident happened at a site where a converter is being built as part of the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm project, which will encompass 103 turbines off the Shetland coast.

The site is run by Bam Nuttall, who employed the man who died.

A Bam Nuttall spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland, has resulted in the tragic fatality of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by the news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with Bam Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal