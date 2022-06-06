Police continue to investigate death of man at Shetland construction site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have said they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old man in Shetland.

Officers have issued a statement to say they have returned to a construction site in the Upper Kergord area following an incident on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene in Shetland around 10.15am.

The family of the man have been informed of the further development by police.

In a statement a police spokeswoman said: “Officers have returned to the construction site in the Upper Kergord area of Shetland as part of their investigation into the death of a 23-year-old man.

“The incident occurred around 10.15am on Sunday, June 5. His family have been informed and are being supported.

“The Health and Safety Executive has also been made aware.”

“Inquires will continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Incident happened at wind farm turbine site

The incident happened at a site where a converter is being built as part of the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm project, which will encompass 103 turbines off the Shetland coast.

The site is run by Bam Nuttall, who employed the man who died.

A Bam Nuttall spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland, has resulted in the tragic fatality of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by the news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.

“We are working closely with Bam Nuttall and the relevant authorities to understand what happened.”