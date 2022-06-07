Islanders believe concerns about smaller CalMac ferry for Mull led to launch snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders have raised concerns about the reduced size of a new CalMac ferry to serve Mull – believing the worries led to them being snubbed for its launch.

Campaigners at the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee (MIFC) have said they were not invited to the launch of the MV Loch Frisa, in spite of it taking place on their doorstep in Craignure.

MIFC said it still has many questions about the new ferry and how suitable it will be for the Oban to Craignure run in the winter, saying it will have 20% less capacity.

Is new CalMac ferry for Mull route too small?

It believes the fact it would have held CMal to account about concerns it has about the ferry, lost them an invitation to the renaming ceremony.

The event was held on Monday, and was a gathering of around 30 people plus staff. About half of those invited were islanders, along with CMal staff and board members.

CalMac staff were also invited, as were the mainly-local crew members and five members of the press, including two from The Press & Journal.

However, CMal – who bought the ferry for £6million and refurbished it for a further £4.5million – said it was a “small gathering” to thank people involved in the procurement of the ferry.

Saying he was unaware the launch was happening yesterday, Joe Reade, chairman of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, said he and committee members he had spoken to, had not been invited.

He said: “As far I am aware we were not invited.”

Mr Reade said: “The Frisa is a significantly smaller ferry than the Coruisk that runs on the route at the moment– she is only 164ft long, compared to Coruisk’s 213ft.

Questions over vehicle capacity

“Hence the smaller car capacity. Latest estimates we have heard from CMal is that the car capacity will be 32.

“We have detailed carrying figures that demonstrate that the Coruisk can carry 40 cars; although on the CMal website they claim she can only carry 35.

“So, CMal will claim that the reduction is three car spaces; in fact we believe it will be eight.

“Only analysis of carryings data will give a reliable real-world answer, once the summer is over.

“At eight car spaces fewer on each crossing – 20% less than Coruisk – that is 80 fewer car spaces each day, on a service that is already the most congested in the network.”

Brian Fulton, CMal’s head of business support, was very clear the new ferry would meet the needs of the community.

He confirmed that the capacity of the ferry would be 34 vehicles depending on the size of vehicles. He added the new boat was “certified and insured” for operation in the winter, with ramps and jetties able to be used in both Oban and Craignure.

He said: “We have bought a ferry that is reliable and efficient and will suit the route well. She can also be used on other routes in the network.

“The Coruisk can carry 40 vehicles with one space used for transporting luggage, i.e. 39 available spaces, the new vessel will have 34 spaces, with no need for a luggage vehicle on board.

“Final numbers with different mixes of traffic will be confirmed after trials and will be available from CalMac. ”

A vessel only for use on the Oban to Craignure route

Asked why the ferry committee were not invited to the renaming and launch he said: “Three people were randomly chosen from the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee to be invited- two people declined and one person did not respond as they were on holiday.

“There are two locally employed – as far as possible – teams of crew members. This offers local employment to islanders. Crewing is a matter for the operator, CalMac Ferries Ltd.”

He said CMal were not considering any auto-mooring solutions.

He confirmed the Loch Frisa is only being considered for the Oban-Craignure route.

Mr Fulton added: “She was a vessel bought for the Mull route, and will be operating on this route.

Mr Fulton said he was “very confident” in the capabilities of MV Loch Frisa throughout the year.