Dog drowns in Gairlochy after unsuccessful rescue attempt

A dog has drowned while out on a boat at Gairlochy.

A boat was on Loch Lochy, near Spean Bridge, last night when a dog got into difficulty.

The police have confirmed that there was no police presence at the incident.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “There was no team in attendance as there was nothing for us to do.

“The only groups in attendance were Scottish Canals.”

A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “Yesterday, a seizure prone dog was taking a swim in Loch Lochy where it unfortunately passed away.”

Scottish Canals look after the canals across Scotland by conserving them as a piece of heritage and making sure they play a vital role in Scotland today.

They have urged people to take note of their annual canal careful campaign, which highlights best practices when using the canal network – including lochs and reservoirs.