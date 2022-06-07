Dog drowns in Gairlochy after unsuccessful rescue attempt By Cameron Roy June 7, 2022, 8:38 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 9:42 am 0 The incident happened on Loch Lochy, near Gairlochy. Submitted pic: William Cameron [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A dog has drowned while out on a boat at Gairlochy. A boat was on Loch Lochy, near Spean Bridge, last night when a dog got into difficulty. Loch Lochy hosted a boat race in 2006. The lock is used to lower and raise the water level so boats can progress through the canal. The police have confirmed that there was no police presence at the incident. A coastguard spokesperson said: “There was no team in attendance as there was nothing for us to do. “The only groups in attendance were Scottish Canals.” A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “Yesterday, a seizure prone dog was taking a swim in Loch Lochy where it unfortunately passed away.” Scottish Canals look after the canals across Scotland by conserving them as a piece of heritage and making sure they play a vital role in Scotland today. They have urged people to take note of their annual canal careful campaign, which highlights best practices when using the canal network – including lochs and reservoirs. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan Man, 25, arrested after van goes on fire in A95 crash Record year recorded for Scottish Mountain Rescue in 2021 with nearly 1,000 callouts Man, 28, dies on Ben Nevis in horror fall with military involved in multiple rescues