Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles Council warns public to be wary due to bird flu outbreak

By Chris Cromar
June 7, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 2:09 pm
Dead birds are being seen on beaches throughout the Western Isles.
Western Isles Council has warned the public not to touch or remove dead birds due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

The Comhairle said they aware of an unusually high number of dead seabirds being seen on local beaches throughout the area.

The current bird flu outbreak is affecting wild bird colonies, especially sea birds, with ducks, swans and geese, gulls, gannets and birds of prey at risk.

Last week, NatureScot said they were battling one of the worst outbreaks in Shetland. Species such as the great skua and gannets are among those most at risk.

And last month, more than 70 birds from 17 species were found dead or dying near a nature reserve just south of Golspie.

If one of the above are found dead or five or more other types of birds are in one location, people are being urged to call the the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

As well as this, the comhairle is urging people that keep poultry, including game birds, pets or other captive birds, that they should take steps to review their biosecurity.

This is particularly important in or close to higher risk areas.

