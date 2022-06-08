Researchers ‘thrilled’ to find large seagrass bed in Orkney waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Researchers ‘thrilled’ to find large seagrass bed in Orkney waters

By Lauren Taylor
June 8, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:26 pm
Researchers discover 'important' seagrass in Orkney. Supplied by Open Seas.
Environmental researchers have identified the full extent of a large seagrass bed in the southern waters of Papa Westray using drones.

In a joint operation between Scottish charity Open Seas and Greenpeace UK researchers mapped the seagrass bed to be approximately 3,223,440 square feet.

The team used an aerial drone to survey the seabed around Vast Ness while the crew on board the Sea Beaver deployed an underwater remotely operated vehicle.

Seagrass is the only flowering plant in the marine world and was once a common habitat around UK waters.

It provides essential nursery grounds for a wide array of marine life including seahorses, which can be found as far as the Northern Isles.

However, the habitat is in a degraded condition after suffering widespread decline throughout the 20th century. Losses of seagrass have continued to be reported in areas across Scotland over the past 10 years, despite the establishment of a Marine Protected Area network.

It is thought the Outer Hebrides lost over 25% of its seagrass beds in the last decade.

Open Seas were invited to survey the area by residents on Papa Westray interested in learning about the condition of their local marine environment.

Rohan Holt, research officer for Open Seas described the research as a “phenomenal” couple of days and explained they were “thrilled” by the results.

He said: “When we stitched the images together, we were really thrilled to see such a large seagrass bed. We estimate it to be a very significant 30 hectares.

“It is great to see local communities working to build knowledge about their local marine environment and we are glad to contribute to the wider scientific seabed survey work in Orkney.”

Government needs to take ‘urgent’ steps

Phil Taylor, head of policy for Open Seas explained that seagrass plays a “hugely important role” by binding sediments together and stabilising the seabed.

He said: “Not only do they help prevent coastal erosion and mitigate the impacts of climate change, but they also provide a valuable nursery habitat for juvenile fish and other marine life, and so are vital for the health of local fisheries and livelihoods.”

In 2017, the Scottish Government committed to take measures to protect seagrass and other seabed habitats throughout Scotland’s coastal seas, however, this review has not been completed.

Mr Taylor warned the habitats have experienced serious declines in Scottish waters and is urging the Scottish Government to take steps to recover the habitats.

He said: “We are trying to shine a light on the precious habitats within our seas and on World Oceans Day we are urging the Scottish Government to take more urgent steps to safeguard and recover habitats like these.”

