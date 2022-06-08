Man who died at Shetland wind farm site named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tain man who died in Shetland on Sunday has been named by police, as 23-year-old Liam Macdonald.

Mr Macdonald died following an incident at a wind farm construction site in the Upper Kergord area of the main island.

The incident took place at around 10.15am on June 5.

Ambulance and police attended, but Mr Macdonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed Mr Macdonald’s family is being supported and that inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been made aware.

Incident at wind farm site

A converter is being built at the site as part of the SSE Renewables Viking Wind Farm project, which will encompass 103 turbines off the Shetland coast.

The site is run by Bam Nuttall, who employed Mr Macdonald.

A Bam Nuttall spokesman said: “Our condolences are with the family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”