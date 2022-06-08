Headline acts announced as Tiree Music Festival returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Headline acts announced as Tiree Music Festival returns

By Michelle Henderson and Kit Roscoe
June 8, 2022, 2:24 pm
Nati Dreddd and Cameron Barnes visited Tiree to officially launch the line up for this year’s festival. Picture supplied by Tiree Music Festival.

Tiree Music Festival is returning for its 11th year with a star-studded line-up.

Preparations are well under way ahead of the long anticipated island summer festival between July 8 and 10.

Due to the pandemic organisers were forced to cancel the festival in July 2020, before hosting a virtual festival last year.

The event is already sold out, although organisers say any returned tickets will be resold, asking people to sign up to its newsletter.

Singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner will headline the 2022 event. His songs Dream Catch Me and Teardrops will no doubt be among the anthems of the event.

Fan favourites Skerryvore and Skipinnish will also be returning to the big top tent.

Skerryvore band member Daniel Gillespie, the artistic director for Tiree Music Festival, spoke of his delight at being able to welcome supporters back.

‘We want to come back with a bang’

He said: “The 11th edition of TMF has felt like a long time coming and we are just over the moon to be returning to our home this July to bring the much-loved spirit and togetherness of the festival to the island once again.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has rolled their tickets over and to our supporters and volunteers who make the festival what it is.

The 11th installment of the popular music festival will be held live next month, for the first time in three years.

“We want to come back with a bang and this tremendous line up is sure to have our infamous crowds dancing, jumping and clapping like never before.”

The sell-out festival has contributed £6.4 million to the island economy in the last decade.

The line up also includes leading Americana talent Jill Jackson, Scottish pop star Callum Beattie and Swedish trio Baskery, while US band Betsy Ade and The Well Known Strangers, of Light Up My Summer fame, make their UK festival debut.

Emerging artists will also take to the stage with appearances from Edinburgh pop duo The Eves, electro-trad newcomers Valtos, up-and-coming folk group Eabhal, TikTok singing star Nati Dreddd and singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes.

Along with Cameron Barnes, Natti Dredddd visited Tiree to unveil this year’s line-up.

“Festivals with a community spirit at their heart always have such a special spirit and atmosphere and I can’t wait to get up in front of the TMF crowd – it’s going to be a weekend to remember,” she said.

Thousands of visitors are expected to make the four-hour ferry journey from Oban once again and are being reminded by organisers to plan ahead.

