Headline acts announced as Tiree Music Festival returns

Tiree Music Festival is returning for its 11th year with a star-studded line-up.

Preparations are well under way ahead of the long anticipated island summer festival between July 8 and 10.

Due to the pandemic organisers were forced to cancel the festival in July 2020, before hosting a virtual festival last year.

The wait is over TMF-ers! Here is your 2022 line up. 💛 We know some of you will have questions about visiting – we'll have lots of info coming your way soon. Who's excited?! 🙌#TMF2022 #WhereTheMusicMeetsTheOcean pic.twitter.com/Mx1Fmi4LZb — Tiree Music Festival (@TireeMusicFest) June 8, 2022

The event is already sold out, although organisers say any returned tickets will be resold, asking people to sign up to its newsletter.

Singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner will headline the 2022 event. His songs Dream Catch Me and Teardrops will no doubt be among the anthems of the event.

Fan favourites Skerryvore and Skipinnish will also be returning to the big top tent.

Skerryvore band member Daniel Gillespie, the artistic director for Tiree Music Festival, spoke of his delight at being able to welcome supporters back.

‘We want to come back with a bang’

He said: “The 11th edition of TMF has felt like a long time coming and we are just over the moon to be returning to our home this July to bring the much-loved spirit and togetherness of the festival to the island once again.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has rolled their tickets over and to our supporters and volunteers who make the festival what it is.

“We want to come back with a bang and this tremendous line up is sure to have our infamous crowds dancing, jumping and clapping like never before.”

The sell-out festival has contributed £6.4 million to the island economy in the last decade.

The line up also includes leading Americana talent Jill Jackson, Scottish pop star Callum Beattie and Swedish trio Baskery, while US band Betsy Ade and The Well Known Strangers, of Light Up My Summer fame, make their UK festival debut.

Emerging artists will also take to the stage with appearances from Edinburgh pop duo The Eves, electro-trad newcomers Valtos, up-and-coming folk group Eabhal, TikTok singing star Nati Dreddd and singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes.

Along with Cameron Barnes, Natti Dredddd visited Tiree to unveil this year’s line-up.

“Festivals with a community spirit at their heart always have such a special spirit and atmosphere and I can’t wait to get up in front of the TMF crowd – it’s going to be a weekend to remember,” she said.

Thousands of visitors are expected to make the four-hour ferry journey from Oban once again and are being reminded by organisers to plan ahead.