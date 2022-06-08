Have your say on plans to build new substation on Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stornoway residents are being asked to share their view on proposals to construct a new substation on Lewis.

SSEN Transmission have unveiled plans to to build a new HVDC convertor station and 132kV substation at Arnish, near Stornoway.

Energy bosses say the substation forms part of a wider plan to construct a new subsea transmission link from Lewis to Dundonnell to connect the Western Isles to Britain’s main transmission system.

A public exhibition is now being put on display in Stornoway to gain support for the project.

SSEN Transmission intend to submit a planning application to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) for construction of both structures in due course.

A chance for the community to share their views

SSEN transmission project manager David Williams said: “The public exhibition next month is a chance for the local community and wider stakeholders to share their views on our proposals to build a new substation development at Arnish, which will play a key role in the proposed Western Isles subsea HVDC link.

“We are committed to working with the local community as we continue to develop our proposals and we would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about our plans to drop in to our public exhibition in Stornoway to learn more.”

The display will be on show at Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway on Tuesday, June 21, between 3pm and 7pm.

Find out more about the project here.