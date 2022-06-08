Have your say on plans to build new substation on Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have your say on plans to build new substation on Lewis

By Michelle Henderson
June 8, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 8:29 pm
The consultation is to take place in Stornoway. Picture from Stornoway Port Authority.
Stornoway residents are being asked to share their view on proposals to construct a new substation on Lewis.

SSEN Transmission have unveiled plans to to build a new HVDC convertor station and 132kV substation at Arnish, near Stornoway.

Energy bosses say the substation forms part of a wider plan to construct a new subsea transmission link from Lewis to Dundonnell to connect the Western Isles to Britain’s main transmission system.

A public exhibition is now being put on display in Stornoway to gain support for the project.

SSEN Transmission intend to submit a planning application to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) for construction of both structures in due course.

A chance for the community to share their views

SSEN transmission project manager David Williams said: “The public exhibition next month is a chance for the local community and wider stakeholders to share their views on our proposals to build a new substation development at Arnish, which will play a key role in the proposed Western Isles subsea HVDC link.

“We are committed to working with the local community as we continue to develop our proposals and we would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about our plans to drop in to our public exhibition in Stornoway to learn more.”

The display will be on show at Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway on Tuesday, June 21, between 3pm and 7pm.

Find out more about the project here.

