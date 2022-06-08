Man taken to hospital after car turned on its side in A87 crash near River Shiel waterfall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash near the River Shiel waterfall in the Highlands.

Police were called to the A87 Invergarry to Invershiel at around 2.45pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash, in which a car had turned on its side.

Officers confirmed one person was injured in the collision and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️17:55#A87 All lanes now running in both directions following an earlier collision@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 8, 2022

The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on the A87 near Cluanie Lodge at around 2.45pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“One of the vehicles involved in the collision had turned onto its side as a result of the incident.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.”

The road was closed for about three hours with emergency services still at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash. It reopened at about 6pm.