Ukrainians will stay in Aviemore while checks completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ukrainians will stay in Aviemore while checks completed

By Louise Glen
June 8, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 6:22 pm
The Strathspey Hotel in Aviemore is to welcome displaced people from Ukraine. Picture supplied by Google maps.
The Strathspey Hotel in Aviemore is to welcome displaced people from Ukraine. Picture supplied by Google maps.

Highland Council officers are to offer day-to-day support to Ukrainians being welcomed to the region.

The news comes, as the Scottish Government confirmed that a number of people from Ukraine are due to arrive in the Highlands today.

The group will be welcomed under the hotel accommodation scheme for Ukrainian displaced persons – and will stay at The Strathspey Hotel in Aviemore.

The temporary arrangement has been made while Scottish Government and COSLA progress Ukrainian applications to transfer to longer-term accommodation.

Councillor Bill Lobban.

Highland Council’s resettlement team will be available at the hotel on a daily basis to ensure families and individuals settle in and are signposted to essential services.

Support will also include practical advice and information on the surrounding area and access to interpretation services.

Only staying a short while

They will be linked to health services and provided with details of the area and accommodation they have been matched with.

They will also be assisted with ongoing transfer arrangements.

Highland Council convenor, Bill Lobban, who lives in Aviemore said: “I would like to thank our staff for their hard work in preparing to welcome individuals and families from the Ukraine.

“I am sure they will find their role both challenging and rewarding. The guests will only be staying in Aviemore for a short time, but we will make sure that they receive the necessary care and support while they are with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]