Ukrainians will stay in Aviemore while checks completed

Highland Council officers are to offer day-to-day support to Ukrainians being welcomed to the region.

The news comes, as the Scottish Government confirmed that a number of people from Ukraine are due to arrive in the Highlands today.

The group will be welcomed under the hotel accommodation scheme for Ukrainian displaced persons – and will stay at The Strathspey Hotel in Aviemore.

The temporary arrangement has been made while Scottish Government and COSLA progress Ukrainian applications to transfer to longer-term accommodation.

Highland Council’s resettlement team will be available at the hotel on a daily basis to ensure families and individuals settle in and are signposted to essential services.

Support will also include practical advice and information on the surrounding area and access to interpretation services.

Only staying a short while

They will be linked to health services and provided with details of the area and accommodation they have been matched with.

They will also be assisted with ongoing transfer arrangements.

Highland Council convenor, Bill Lobban, who lives in Aviemore said: “I would like to thank our staff for their hard work in preparing to welcome individuals and families from the Ukraine.

“I am sure they will find their role both challenging and rewarding. The guests will only be staying in Aviemore for a short time, but we will make sure that they receive the necessary care and support while they are with us.”