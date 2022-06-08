Serious crash on A82 at Glencoe leaves biker with serious injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a crash that seriously injured a biker in Glencoe this afternoon.

The collision happened on the A82 Crianlarich to Fort William road, at Glencoe at 2.30pm, today, Wednesday June 8.

No other vehicles were involved.

A group of six motorcycles were travelling north when one, a red and black Lifan LF 125-14F, collided with the crash barrier on the opposite carriageway.

The driver – a 40-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

He was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains in a stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

Constable Ben Cruickshank, of the road policing unit, said: “We are carrying out inquiries into this collision and are urging anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the motorcycles to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1938 of June 8.”