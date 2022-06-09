Driver with completely smashed windscreen stopped on A96 near Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a driver has issued with a fixed penalty notice after being stopped in Nairn with a smashed windscreen.

Highland and Islands road policing officers had to pull over the motorist on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road on Wednesday evening after noticing something off with their vehicle.

The Peugeot’s windscreen was almost completely smashed.

Even so, police say the driver insisted they were still “able to see” when officers pulled the vehicle over.

Road Policing Scotland posted the incident on their social media: asking the public what was wrong with the car while showing an image of the smashed windscreen.

The vehicle has been prohibited and removed from the road.