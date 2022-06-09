Driver with completely smashed windscreen stopped on A96 near Nairn By Ross Hempseed June 9, 2022, 9:17 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:24 pm What's the Crack. Police ask social media what is wrong with this car which was found driving in Nairn on Wednesday. Picture by Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say a driver has issued with a fixed penalty notice after being stopped in Nairn with a smashed windscreen. Highland and Islands road policing officers had to pull over the motorist on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road on Wednesday evening after noticing something off with their vehicle. #HighlandAndIslandsRP officers stopped this car in #Nairn last night. Can you spot what’s wrong? Vehicle prohibited and driver reported to @COFPS despite still being ‘able to see’.#WhatsTheCrack #JustAChip #KeepingPeopleSafe #OpCedar pic.twitter.com/xokoYE1LjL — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) June 9, 2022 The Peugeot’s windscreen was almost completely smashed. Even so, police say the driver insisted they were still “able to see” when officers pulled the vehicle over. Road Policing Scotland posted the incident on their social media: asking the public what was wrong with the car while showing an image of the smashed windscreen. The vehicle has been prohibited and removed from the road. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close