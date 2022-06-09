Police to step up NC500 patrols during summer season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police to step up NC500 patrols during summer season

By Lauren Robertson
June 9, 2022, 10:51 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 11:49 am
Police will be patrolling the route to promote safe driving.
Police will be patrolling the route to promote safe driving.

Drivers on the NC500 have been urged to “prepare for the unexpected” and “ignore the phone” as part of a campaign to improve safety on the tourist route.

Reports of poor driving and speeding on the trail have increased along with the popularity of the Highland route.

Ahead of what is expected to be another busy summer, police have released a series of advice to drivers heading for the route.

They will also be carrying out patrols in marked and unmarked cars to ensure the safest standards of driving are maintained.

Police on patrol on NC500 in Caithness and Sutherland
Police on patrol on NC500 in Caithness and Sutherland. Supplied by Police Scotland.

Officers are advising visitors and those who live along the NC500 to remember the following: 

  • Prepare for the unexpected.
  • Drive at a speed that doesn’t affect your decision-making ability – even if this is below the speed limit.
  • Look out for blind summits and hidden dips. Keep an eye on road signs and slow down as you approach.
  • Use passing places appropriately and do not park in them.
  • Give way to vehicles coming uphill whenever you can.
  • Be aware of pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists, farm livestock or wild animals.
  • Reduce your speed on the approach to built-up areas.
  • Fasten your seat belt.
  • Put away any distractions. Ignore your phone and do not attempt to set your Sat-Nav while driving.

Drivers told to ‘respect other road users’ on NC500

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon of Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “The Highlands and Islands are there to be enjoyed and I would like to emphasise the importance respecting other road users and those who live in our communities which can be achieved through patient, safe and responsible driving.”

Head of operations for NC500, Craig Mills, added: “We work very closely with Police Scotland and absolutely endorse both the message and the approach to responsible road use.

“Regardless of why you are driving or riding on the roads around the north Highlands, we would encourage everyone to adhere to the responsible driving standards that are set out by the police.”

