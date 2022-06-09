Police to step up NC500 patrols during summer season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers on the NC500 have been urged to “prepare for the unexpected” and “ignore the phone” as part of a campaign to improve safety on the tourist route.

Reports of poor driving and speeding on the trail have increased along with the popularity of the Highland route.

Ahead of what is expected to be another busy summer, police have released a series of advice to drivers heading for the route.

They will also be carrying out patrols in marked and unmarked cars to ensure the safest standards of driving are maintained.

Officers are advising visitors and those who live along the NC500 to remember the following:

Prepare for the unexpected.

Drive at a speed that doesn’t affect your decision-making ability – even if this is below the speed limit.

Look out for blind summits and hidden dips. Keep an eye on road signs and slow down as you approach.

Use passing places appropriately and do not park in them.

Give way to vehicles coming uphill whenever you can.

Be aware of pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists, farm livestock or wild animals.

Reduce your speed on the approach to built-up areas.

Fasten your seat belt.

Put away any distractions. Ignore your phone and do not attempt to set your Sat-Nav while driving.

Drivers told to ‘respect other road users’ on NC500

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon of Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “The Highlands and Islands are there to be enjoyed and I would like to emphasise the importance respecting other road users and those who live in our communities which can be achieved through patient, safe and responsible driving.”

Head of operations for NC500, Craig Mills, added: “We work very closely with Police Scotland and absolutely endorse both the message and the approach to responsible road use.

“Regardless of why you are driving or riding on the roads around the north Highlands, we would encourage everyone to adhere to the responsible driving standards that are set out by the police.”