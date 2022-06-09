Calls for action to reduce ‘unsustainably high’ deer numbers in Cairngorms National Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Calls for action to reduce ‘unsustainably high’ deer numbers in Cairngorms National Park

By Lauren Robertson
June 9, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:54 pm
Deer numbers have been branded "unsustainable".
Deer numbers have been branded "unsustainable".

Environmental officers have said “unsustainably high” deer numbers in Cairngorms National Park are having ecological consequences.

High numbers in the area reduce moorland diversity and the regeneration of woodland, disturbing the balance of the park.

They have called for the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) to address the issue in its new five-year plan, which is to be reviewed on Friday.

In an open letter to the authority, groups including John Muir Trust, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and RSPB Scotland said: “Much of the park’s ecosystems are being damaged by excessively and unnaturally high deer numbers.”

They added: “[Reducing numbers] is essential if we are serious about protecting our environment while supporting the economic vitality of our rural communities.”

‘Huge ecological cost’

Deer management has been made a priority in the draft Park Partnership Plan. Deborah Long, chief officer at Scottish Environment Link, said the CNPA must remain committed to doing something about it.

“The Cairngorms National Park is one of the jewels in Scotland’s natural heritage crown,” she said.

“But we also have to accept that for too long, our approach to land management across Scotland has allowed deer numbers to become unsustainably high at huge ecological cost.

“The CNPA set out an ambitious approach to tackle deer numbers in their draft plan and in committing to implementing this, the park board will be ensuring Scotland builds its lead as a nature rich country, restoring its nature for future generations.”

‘Powerful regulatory actions’

Meanwhile, South Grampian Deer Management Group (SGDMG) has also been struggling with high deer numbers.

Though numbers have fallen in recent years thanks to organised culling, the group has accused some landowners in the area of not upholding their responsibilities when it comes to deer management.

Douglas McAdam, the group’s independent chairman, said: “What we are seeing here is a result of the majority of estates in our group area finally losing patience with those that will not pull their weight and work collaboratively to achieve common deer management goals.

“Put simply, the majority are tired of bearing the burden because a minority refuse to engage and deliver their responsibilities.”

To rectify this, SGDMG has called on NatureScot to use its powers under the Deer Act to implement “powerful regulatory actions” in instances where landowners are not cooperating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]