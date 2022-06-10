Concerns that ‘ridiculous’ £100 deposit could discourage poorer families from e-bike hire scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Concerns that ‘ridiculous’ £100 deposit could discourage poorer families from e-bike hire scheme

By Donna MacAllister
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Left to right: MP Drew Hendry launches the Hi-Bike scheme in Inverness with Councillor Trish Robertson and Hitrans active travel officer Vikki Trelfer. Photograph taken in 2021.
A £25 deposit for a Highland electric bike hire scheme has shot up to a “ridiculous” £100, sparking concerns that poorer families are being priced out of active travel.

A total of 90 publicly-funded e-bikes are available for hire in locations around Inverness and Fort William as part of the Hi-Bike initiative, which is designed to improve public health and cut emissions by getting residents and visitors out of cars and using pedal power instead.

£424 for a three-hour ride?

One of the Hi-bikes.

The cycling project recently increased its per-bike rental deposit to £100, following “vandalism issues”.

This means that for a family of four wanting to take out four bikes for a cost of £6 each under the Hi-Bikes three-hour pass, they will need to have £424 available.

The £100-per-bike “pre-authorisation hold”, or deposit, is ‘reserved’ by Hi-Bike for the duration of each rider’s use of the pass, and released afterwards.

According to the Hi-Bike website, the time it takes for the deposit to be released to users “differs depending on your bank – usually it takes a few business days”.

‘It sounds very heavy-handed’

Culloden and Ardersier councillor Trish Robertson, who attended the launch of the Hi-Bike scheme in Inverness last year, said she believes the increased deposit price will put people off.

Highland Councillor Trish Robertson.

She said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“We want to encourage people to use these bikes and this is certainly not going to do that.

“It sounds very-heavy handed — we’ve had our public toilets in Ardersier vandalised four times now but we have kept them open.

“The bikes haven’t even been in Inverness for very long.”

‘Many people on a lower income will be excluded’

Gavin Thomson, campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Ms Robertson’s thoughts were echoed by Friends of the Earth Scotland, whose transport campaigner Gavin Thomson said the deposit hike was “concerning”.

He added: “Access to cycling is as much about cost as it is about safety and protection from vehicles — and the new deposit pricing will mean that many people on a lower income, who could benefit the most from a bike share scheme, will be excluded from using it.

“Encouraging people to get around without using their cars is an essential part of tackling climate change, as well as improving air quality and making our streets and neighbourhoods better places to be.”

Greens call for ‘careful’ balance to safeguard access to the bikes

Highland MSP Ariane Burgess at a cycling promotion event called Critical Mass in Inverness.

The scheme is operated by a Canadian company called Bewegen and was installed in Fort William in April and in Inverness last October.

Users have a range of options, from pay-per-ride to monthly memberships costing £10 or yearly memberships costing £65.

The £100 deposit is only required for the three-hour pass, monthly memberships, and the pay-per-ride pass options.

Student memberships and annual memberships do not need to stump up the £100 deposit.

Green MSP for the Highlands & Islands Ariane Burgess said: “Hi-Bikes is a fantastic initiative and I am obviously concerned by the vandalism issue.

“We do need to tread a careful path which keeps facilities like these open and accessible to all.”

£100 deposit is ‘deterring vandalism’

The bike operator declined to go into detail on the vandalism, nor would it confirm whether it was reported to the police.

It said the deposit was “a temporary measure, until the vandalism subsides and so far the hold payment has helped with this problem”.

The spokeswoman said: “We have chosen to introduce a hold payment as opposed to removing Hi-Bikes, which is something other scheme providers have done in other cities and companies.

“We have attempted to support the Inverness and Fort William communities as much as we can, and we recognise that the majority of our users do treat the bikes with care.

“In regards to the release of the hold payment, in most cases, this can be implemented immediately upon contacting our customer service team.”

