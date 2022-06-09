CalMac halted after burst pipe in fire protection system

CalMac sailings on the Uig, Skye to Tarbert, Harris route have been cancelled until at least Saturday .
The ferry operator said a burst pipe in the vessel’s fire protection system meant the vessel will need to undergo repairs in Uig.
There will be no more services today and all sailings tomorrow, Friday, are cancelled.
🔶 AMBER #Uig #Tarbert 10Jun Due to a burst pipe within the fire protection system the vessel needs to undergo repairs & has been removed from service. The following sailings are cancelled-
Ex Tarbert– 0720
Ex Uig– 0930
Ex Lochmaddy– 1145
Ex Uig– 1410
EX Tarbert – 1620
— CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) June 9, 2022
A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Due to a burst pipe within the fire protection system the vessel needs to undergo repairs.
“We are required to relocate to Uig to allow further repairs to take place with external support.
“As a result the service departing Uig at 6.30pm tonight has been cancelled.”
On Friday the following sailings are cancelled:
Departing Tarbert – 7.20am
Departing Uig – 9.30am
Departing Lochmaddy – 11.45am
Departing Uig – 2.10pm
Departing Tarbert –4.20pm
CalMac said a further update will be provided at 4pm on Friday.