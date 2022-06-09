CalMac halted after burst pipe in fire protection system

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac sailings on the Uig, Skye to Tarbert, Harris route have been cancelled until at least Saturday .

The ferry operator said a burst pipe in the vessel’s fire protection system meant the vessel will need to undergo repairs in Uig.

There will be no more services today and all sailings tomorrow, Friday, are cancelled.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Due to a burst pipe within the fire protection system the vessel needs to undergo repairs.

“We are required to relocate to Uig to allow further repairs to take place with external support.

“As a result the service departing Uig at 6.30pm tonight has been cancelled.”

On Friday the following sailings are cancelled:

Departing Tarbert – 7.20am

Departing Uig – 9.30am

Departing Lochmaddy – 11.45am

Departing Uig – 2.10pm

Departing Tarbert –4.20pm

CalMac said a further update will be provided at 4pm on Friday.