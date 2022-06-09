TS Royalist sails into Aberdeen Harbour on her way to Dochgarroch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The TS Royalist sailed into Aberdeen Harbour this morning around 9am.

The Sea Cadet training ship has sailed from Scarborough and is making her way to Dochgarroch, at the mouth of Loch Ness, where she is due to arrive on June 13.

According to vesselfinder.com she has sailed from Whitby taking a little over 24 hours for her journey.

The Royalist is the Sea Cadets’ flagship, a training brig that takes 24 cadets to sea for six day voyages.

The vessel was designed by Acubens, and built in 2015 at the Spanish shipyard of Astilleros Gondan.

Her home port is in Gosport, in south east England.

The TS Royalist is 72ft high and 88ft wide and can accomodate 34 people – which is generally made up from 10 permanent crew members and 24 sea cadet trainees.