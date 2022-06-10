Patients at Raigmore to be offered surgeries elsewhere in Highlands to cut waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patients at Raigmore to be offered surgeries elsewhere in Highlands to cut waiting times

By Ross Hempseed
June 10, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 3:30 pm
NHS Highland's medical director Boyd Peters hopes that by offering up surgeries at other hospitals, waiting times at Raigmore will ease.
Patients waiting for surgery at Raigmore Hospital will soon be offered an appointment elsewhere to slash waiting times.

NHS Highland is desperately trying to ease the pressure by offering up surgeries at Caithness General Hospital in Wick, Belford Hospital in Fort William and Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

While this will mean travel for patients, the health board hope it will reduce the wait for many in need.

However, it is has stressed that these appointments are optional – and that patients can choose to wait to be treated at Raigmore.

Belford Hospital, Fort William. Picture by Google Maps.

A spokeswoman said: “As we work our way through the backlog of high priority cancer and urgent operations that has built up as a result of the Covid pandemic, waiting times for some day case surgical procedures at Raigmore Hospital are much longer than we would like them to be.

“To help reduce the wait being experienced by our patients other hospital sites within NHS Highland will be offered as an option to patients in order to treat them more quickly.”

It shows a shift in direction for NHS Highland, as they try to move operations back to smaller hospitals rather than centralised at Raigmore.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain welcomed the initiative and said: “Our local rural hospitals have a huge role to play in supporting NHS Highland to reduce long waiting lists and I welcome this step.

“I have called for this move for several years as it has been clear for a long time that centralising more and more treatment at Raigmore Hospital is not the way forward.”

Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

‘Problem is for patients unable to move’

Raigmore Hospital, the biggest in the region, is at the centre of delivering advanced medical care and so the scheme offers a chance for other hospitals to carry out more surgeries.

Councillor David Gregg, from Inverness, said: “For those who can move it’s a solution but the problem is patients unable to move won’t be able to take advantage of this.

“There will be patients that decide this is worth it and hopefully, by allowing people that do have the option to get treated elsewhere, it will increase the number of people getting surgery overall.”

Mr Gregg also agreed community hospitals across the Highlands should be performing more day surgeries, which will attract more doctors to those areas

Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

Assessments will be undertaken prior to a move

He added: “It is more convenient for the patients that live there, and it will attract more consultants to those areas.

“So if we can offer better services for patients locally to where they are, I
hope this isn’t just a temporary solution.”

The staff are currently working through its long list of cancer and urgent cases and therefore is slower with day-case surgical procedures.

Not all procedures will be able to be transferred, with some required to be done at Raigmore.

Dr Boyd Peters, medical director for NHS Highland, said: “All of our hospitals offer the same high levels of care and treatment for these procedures, and some will have much shorter waiting times than Raigmore.

“We know some people will have concerns about travelling for surgery, but I would like to reassure everyone that a clinical assessment will take place before any change of hospital.”

