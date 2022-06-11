80-year-old American tourist stranded in Inverness without belongings By Rita Campbell June 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 11, 2022, 11:07 am 0 Picture by SANDY McCOOK American tourist Larry Smith (80) whose luggage has been lost by Air Canada during his flight from Toronto to Edinburgh a week ago but has still not been found. Larry is currently staying in the Cedar Villa Guest House in Inverness. Also in the photograph is guest house owner Frank Eadie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]