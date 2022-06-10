Four charged in connection with Shetland drugs and money find worth £54,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men and a woman have been charged following the recovery of drugs and money at a property in Lerwick.

Officers carried out a search at a property in Nederdale just after 3pm on Thursday.

They seized a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £24,000, along with £30,000 cash.

The men, aged 34, 36, and 59, and the woman, aged 42, are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

The find was linked to a proactive operation which aims to reduce drug activity in Shetland.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“This recovery highlights our continued commitment to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities.

“I want to reassure people on the island that we are using every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets and to deal with those responsible.”