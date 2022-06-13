Laura Carse is surfing the waves of self-employment in the Outer Hebrides

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Laura Carse, of Lewis-based environmental, ecological and project development consultancy Atlantic58.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always been fascinated by the natural environment, particularly the sea and landscape, having been inspired by family sailing trips on the west coast when young.

At the time, the media was full of stories about the destruction of rainforests and my enthusiastic 17-year-old self wanted to save the world.

I studied tropical environmental science at Aberdeen University, which involved a period as a researcher in Bolivia. I then completed a masters at Herriot-Watt, trained as a commercial Scuba diver, worked in various environmental roles, joined an environmental consultancy, and become a project developer for marine renewables.

I eventually moved to the Outer Hebrides to start a family. Job opportunities were few, so in 2015 I set myself up as a self-employed gardener to support a community project.

From previous work trips to the Western Isles I knew there were very few locally based environmental-ecological service providers.

So, in parallel with my gardening business, I started a collaboration with other environmental professionals, and this became the basis of securing work and contracts.

I became a single parent when my son, Finn, was 18 months old, and although I secured good part-time employment with the local college and an aquaculture firm, issues with childcare made even these roles challenging. Self-employment was the only answer.

How did you get to where you are today?

Recognising my limitations, I continue to partner with other consultancies to ensure clients receive all the support they need as a package.

My clients have the benefit of good local knowledge and “feet on the ground”, with the backup of a larger consultancy team.

Atlantic58 – formerly Western Isles Marine – focuses almost exclusively on projects in the Western Isles, undertaking everything from small-scale community initiatives to complex environmental impact assessments.

This gives us expertise in both the unique environment and ecology of the Hebrides, and in wider consenting, licensing and development settings.

Who helped you?

A contact helped me get going with a small piece of analysis work with the Crown Estate and subsequent professional collaborations have been incredibly useful too.

My accountants have given me helpful advice, as well as helping me secure grant funding, and the Federation of Small Businesses provides invaluable legal advice and supporting information.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“You don’t need to grow”. Having watched other consultancies develop, I had always thought the aim should be to build an empire.

But there is absolutely no need for microbusinesses to keep growing – in many ways it’s better to be small and focused.

What is your biggest mistake?

Taking on too much work. Balancing work pressures with looking after Finn was very difficult at first, requiring much late-night and weekend work, but it’s much easier now.

What is your greatest achievement?

Firstly, taking the business from its roots as a part-time gardening business to supporting major clients with complex projects in the emerging space sector.

Secondly, keeping the business going through Covid. I did it while also home-schooling my son in Gaelic, a language I don’t speak.

There is absolutely no need for microbusinesses to keep growing – in many ways it’s better to be small and focused.”

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Instead of prioritising populism/identity politics, I’d focus instead on science and fact-based evidence.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To continue to build on my collaborations with other organisations committed to supporting local communities with conservation/biodiversity-focused projects, environmental research and training.

What do you do to relax?

Surfing the lovely breaks of the Outer Hebrides, foraging, camping, gardening, Scuba diving and spending time with Finn.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading Sapiens (Yuval Noah Harari, who also wrote Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow), which is a slightly depressing but insightful read about the nature of humankind.

I have a love of South American pop music after spending lots of time there, and it usually blasts out at some point at weekends.

What do you waste your money on?

Overindulging my son’s whims, while at the same time eyeing up new surf gear.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I do half an hour of yoga or some form of jumping up and down before starting the “hurry up and get ready for school” routine.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a badly self-converted VW campervan. I dream of driving a professionally-converted electric campervan and boat.