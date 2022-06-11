Young cyclists ready to saddle up in Inverness during Bike Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Young cyclists ready to saddle up in Inverness during Bike Week

By John Ross
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 11, 2022, 11:04 am
The Kidical Mass event will coincide with Bike Week. Photo Katie Noble Photography
The Kidical Mass event will coincide with Bike Week. Photo Katie Noble Photography

More than 100 young cyclists are expected to take to the streets of Inverness today to enjoy the benefits of two wheels during Bike Week.

The monthly Kidical Mass North ride in the city coincides with the national week organised by Cycling UK to celebrate the health, climate and financial benefits of cycling.

It is also encouraging people to imagine how communities would be improved if everyone cycled and walked more.

Event starts at Bellfield Park

The Inverness event starts at Bellfield Park at 1.30pm and the 3k route to the Northern Meeting Park is suitable for all abilities.

Kidical Mass North was established last year and holds monthly rides around the city with kids and adults of all ages and abilities, on bikes, trikes, scooters, balance bikes, in trailers, cargo bikes and bike seats.

They are aimed at getting kids interested in cycling, helping less confident cyclists gain confidence and experience on the roads and encouraging people to cycle short distances where possible.

One of the organisers Sara Ramsey said between 100 and 150 cyclists are expected today.

More than 100 riders are expected to take part in the event. Photo Katie Noble Photography

“We get regular, keen active travel riders, but almost every ride also has new faces who want to try to ride with their kids and do something different.

“The summer holidays are when the Christmas bike gets dusted down so we thought it was a good time to get everyone to meet up.

“It’s fun, safe riding and we should be working to design things so that no matter how little you are you can be out safely on your bike.”

The first event of this year attracted more than 100 riders.

Since the Inverness group was established, many other groups are starting up across the country including Perth, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Tags

Conversation

