Young cyclists ready to saddle up in Inverness during Bike Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 100 young cyclists are expected to take to the streets of Inverness today to enjoy the benefits of two wheels during Bike Week.

The monthly Kidical Mass North ride in the city coincides with the national week organised by Cycling UK to celebrate the health, climate and financial benefits of cycling.

It is also encouraging people to imagine how communities would be improved if everyone cycled and walked more.

Event starts at Bellfield Park

The Inverness event starts at Bellfield Park at 1.30pm and the 3k route to the Northern Meeting Park is suitable for all abilities.

Kidical Mass North was established last year and holds monthly rides around the city with kids and adults of all ages and abilities, on bikes, trikes, scooters, balance bikes, in trailers, cargo bikes and bike seats.

They are aimed at getting kids interested in cycling, helping less confident cyclists gain confidence and experience on the roads and encouraging people to cycle short distances where possible.

One of the organisers Sara Ramsey said between 100 and 150 cyclists are expected today.

“We get regular, keen active travel riders, but almost every ride also has new faces who want to try to ride with their kids and do something different.

“The summer holidays are when the Christmas bike gets dusted down so we thought it was a good time to get everyone to meet up.

“It’s fun, safe riding and we should be working to design things so that no matter how little you are you can be out safely on your bike.”

The first event of this year attracted more than 100 riders.

Since the Inverness group was established, many other groups are starting up across the country including Perth, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE