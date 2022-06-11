Gibraltar Street in Oban to be transformed into ‘bright colourful gateway’ to town centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban is to have a “bright, contemporary and accessible gateway” into the town centre.

An investment programme of £260,000 in Gibraltar Street hopes to encourage more people to shop locally in Oban.

The street leads from the main car parks to the south of the town, to the shopping area.

Argyll and Bute Council is leading on project. It is using funding from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme.

Business improvement company Bid4Oban has made a £10,000 contribution to the project.

It is one of five projects taking place across Argyll and Bute to help support ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.

Recovery from the pandemic

Work to the area will include improved signs, accessible footways and new street furniture including seating.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for economy and rural growth, said: “We are committed to helping our communities with ongoing recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

“The place based investment adds to our overall ambition to enhance the local economy by creating vibrant town centres.

“This will helping to attract more people, and the right skills required to aid economic success for Argyll and Bute.”

He added: “With improvement works at the gateway to Oban’s town centre, we want more people to support local businesses and help keep spending local. ”