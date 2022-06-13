Highland Council increases price of brown bin collection service again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of having your garden waste collected fortnightly in the Highlands has increased by 3%.

Locals will now have to pay £47.75, an increase of £1.40 from last year, to have their brown bins collected.

Back in 2017, the Highland Council service only cost residents £30, but it has risen each year since.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the service is advised to do so by August 1 for the best chance of being registered before the first collection on September 1.

Permits will be valid until August 31 next year, with services paused for winter between December and February.

Garden waste collected at the kerbside is transported to Keenans in Aberdeenshire where it is composted in an open-air method.

This enables it to be used for improving soil conditions in agricultural farming and for reducing the amount of fertilisers that are required.

13,000 tonnes of garden waste recycled

Graham MacKenzie, chairman of the communities and place committee said Highland residents recycled 13,000 tonnes of garden waste last year.

“It is encouraging that year on year residents in the Highlands are recycling more and more garden waste,” he said.

“With the council being under significant financial pressure I am really pleased to see this service helping to reduce costs involved in sending waste to landfill and contributing to minimising environmental impact.”

Garden waste permits can be purchased or renewed here.

Garden waste can also be dropped off at local recycling centres for free.