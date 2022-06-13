Highland Council increases price of brown bin collection service again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council increases price of brown bin collection service again

By Lauren Robertson
June 13, 2022, 11:04 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 12:03 pm
The cost of brown bin collection has risen again.
The cost of having your garden waste collected fortnightly in the Highlands has increased by 3%.

Locals will now have to pay £47.75, an increase of £1.40 from last year, to have their brown bins collected.

Back in 2017, the Highland Council service only cost residents £30, but it has risen each year since.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the service is advised to do so by August 1 for the best chance of being registered before the first collection on September 1.

Permits will be valid until August 31 next year, with services paused for winter between December and February.

Garden waste collected at the kerbside is transported to Keenans in Aberdeenshire where it is composted in an open-air method.

This enables it to be used for improving soil conditions in agricultural farming and for reducing the amount of fertilisers that are required.

13,000 tonnes of garden waste recycled

Graham MacKenzie, chairman of the communities and place committee said Highland residents recycled 13,000 tonnes of garden waste last year.

“It is encouraging that year on year residents in the Highlands are recycling more and more garden waste,” he said.

“With the council being under significant financial pressure I am really pleased to see this service helping to reduce costs involved in sending waste to landfill and contributing to minimising environmental impact.”

Garden waste permits can be purchased or renewed here.

Garden waste can also be dropped off at local recycling centres for free.

