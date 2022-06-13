Man dies after falling off sea cliffs in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man dies after falling off sea cliffs in Orkney

By Denny Andonova
June 13, 2022, 1:50 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:11 pm
A man has died after falling from the cliffs near Birsay, Orkney.
Emergency services including police and coastguards rescue teams were alerted to an incident near Birsay at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

A multi-agency operation was launched to locate a missing man, who was believed to have fallen off the edge of the cliffs near the village’s Northside Road.

Coastguard rescue teams from Stromness and Kirkwall, as well as Stromness lifeboat crews and a rescue helicopter, were sent to the scene to assist with the search.

Officers have now confirmed the body of a man was recovered from the water near the town at around 1.50am today.

Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “At around 9.30pm on June 12, HM Coastguard’s Stromness and Kirkwall rescue teams – along with Stromness RNLI lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh – were sent to assist police in an incident at Birsay, Orkney.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man was recovered from water near Northside Road, Birsay, in Orkney at around 1.50am on Monday, June 13.

“Formal identification is yet to take place.  The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

