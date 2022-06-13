Man dies after falling off sea cliffs in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after falling off sea cliffs in Orkney.

Emergency services including police and coastguards rescue teams were alerted to an incident near Birsay at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

A multi-agency operation was launched to locate a missing man, who was believed to have fallen off the edge of the cliffs near the village’s Northside Road.

Coastguard rescue teams from Stromness and Kirkwall, as well as Stromness lifeboat crews and a rescue helicopter, were sent to the scene to assist with the search.

Officers have now confirmed the body of a man was recovered from the water near the town at around 1.50am today.

Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is currently not being treated as suspicious.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “At around 9.30pm on June 12, HM Coastguard’s Stromness and Kirkwall rescue teams – along with Stromness RNLI lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh – were sent to assist police in an incident at Birsay, Orkney.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man was recovered from water near Northside Road, Birsay, in Orkney at around 1.50am on Monday, June 13.

“Formal identification is yet to take place. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”