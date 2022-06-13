Pandemic graduates enjoy belated celebrations at UHI Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pandemic graduates enjoy belated celebrations at UHI Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
June 13, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:19 pm
BA Childhood Practice graduates Gillian Morrison of Inverness, Cat Mackenzie from Kirkhill and Margaret Smith of Nairn.

Graduates who finished their studies at home during the pandemic have enjoyed belated celebrations at UHI Inverness.

About 500 people attended Saturday’s celebrations on campus, including staff and former students and their families.

Though students officially graduated in absentia during 2020 and 2021, they have not been able to come together for a formal celebration since.

Graduates received a congratulatory scroll and had formal graduation photographs taken in their academic gowns while enjoying a drinks reception, a flash mob, sketches by local artist and caricaturist, Alex Emel, and music by DJ Scott Mackenzie.

Success story

Ailsa Sugden, from Strathpeffer, who graduated with a BA in childhood practice, was happy to attend the ceremony after a difficult two years.

She said: “I was due to finish my degree in 2020 but I had to defer because I caught Covid that March. I was hospitalised for a short time and took 12 weeks to recover at home. I was really ill and was left with long Covid and asthma.

BA childhood practice graduates Shelle Duncan-Kidd and Ailsa Sugden.

“The staff and lecturers were very supportive and understanding and I was able to complete my studies the following year. I now work as a senior early years practitioner at St Joseph’s Primary School in Inverness and was one of the first to be appointed to that position in the Highlands.”

‘You demonstrated resilience’

The university‘s principal professor, Chris O’Neil, addressed the graduates, commending them for completing their studies during “extraordinary” times.

“You, our graduates of 2020 and 2021 showed extraordinary dedication in extraordinary times,” he said.

BSc (Hons) Psychology graduate Ceilidh McLeod with her children Murray, Archie and Elle and husband Murray

“With little warning you adapted your studies and overcame unique obstacles that no other generation of students has faced.

“You demonstrated resilience, determination, and flexibility in unprecedented circumstances, and I am in no doubt that those are valuable strengths that will serve you well now and in the future.”

