Pandemic graduates enjoy belated celebrations at UHI Inverness

Graduates who finished their studies at home during the pandemic have enjoyed belated celebrations at UHI Inverness.

About 500 people attended Saturday’s celebrations on campus, including staff and former students and their families.

Though students officially graduated in absentia during 2020 and 2021, they have not been able to come together for a formal celebration since.

Graduates received a congratulatory scroll and had formal graduation photographs taken in their academic gowns while enjoying a drinks reception, a flash mob, sketches by local artist and caricaturist, Alex Emel, and music by DJ Scott Mackenzie.

Success story

Ailsa Sugden, from Strathpeffer, who graduated with a BA in childhood practice, was happy to attend the ceremony after a difficult two years.

She said: “I was due to finish my degree in 2020 but I had to defer because I caught Covid that March. I was hospitalised for a short time and took 12 weeks to recover at home. I was really ill and was left with long Covid and asthma.

“The staff and lecturers were very supportive and understanding and I was able to complete my studies the following year. I now work as a senior early years practitioner at St Joseph’s Primary School in Inverness and was one of the first to be appointed to that position in the Highlands.”

‘You demonstrated resilience’

The university‘s principal professor, Chris O’Neil, addressed the graduates, commending them for completing their studies during “extraordinary” times.

“You, our graduates of 2020 and 2021 showed extraordinary dedication in extraordinary times,” he said.

“With little warning you adapted your studies and overcame unique obstacles that no other generation of students has faced.

“You demonstrated resilience, determination, and flexibility in unprecedented circumstances, and I am in no doubt that those are valuable strengths that will serve you well now and in the future.”