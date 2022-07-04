Islands deal helps North Uist arts centre build foundations for growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islands deal helps North Uist arts centre build foundations for growth

By Eve McLachlan
July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buildings in the Hebrides, under a sunny sky.
Taigh Chearsabhagh is one of North Uist's most important community resources. Photo: Susannah Bolton

An island museum and arts centre is looking to the future by providing more space for local talent while addressing climate change.

Taigh Chearsabhagh has been a vital part of North Uist’s community for almost 30 years.

The Lochmaddy landmark is known for its exhibitions highlighting local creatives, but it’s not only an art gallery.

Its café provides a place for locals to meet all year round, while the art courses offered through UHI Outer Hebrides mean it’s a hotspot for new talent.

And now, thanks to the Islands Growth Deal, it’s set to offer even more.

‘Our Islands, Our Deal’

The Islands Growth Deal had its head of terms signed in March 2021.

It promises up to £335 million in funding for Shetland, Orkney, and the Outer Hebrides.

It’s the result of the long-fought ‘Our Islands, Our Deal’ campaign from the three councils.

Taigh Chearsabhagh is one of many community resources to benefit.

A woman paints a still life of plants on an easel.
Artists at work at a studio space in Taigh Chearsabhagh. Photo: Susannah Bolton

Director Simon Hart says plans are underway for a 500 square metre site that will stand alongside the current building.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, with the new site opening “ideally in 2024”.

The new build will be a welcome addition to Taigh Chearsabhagh, which, Mr Hart says, has “always operated at more or less full capacity.”

‘A bigger shop window’

The plan is that the new building will contain “a multi-use workshop space” that could also host “presentations, film screenings, and small concerts”.

Printmaking will also be a focus of the new build.

“We want to transfer our print workshop from its present site in our building so that we can expand not only the workshop itself, but our activities,” says Mr Hart.

“Our present print workshop has been a very vibrant part of Taigh Chearsabhagh and its identity.”

Mr Hart also hopes that a bigger print workshop will be a source of income, for both Taigh Chearsabhagh and the artists themselves.

Places like Inverness’s Highland Print Studio have shown to be very popular with visitors.

“Artists will create work that we can sell in our shop,” he says, adding that the new building will give artists “a bigger shop window”.

Visitors look at art in a gallery space.
Visitors admire artwork in Taigh Chearsabhagh’s Gallery 1. Photo: Susannah Bolton

And that isn’t the only way the new plans will benefit local artists.

There will be studios that will allow Uist-based creatives a space to work, including UHI students that might otherwise struggle to put down roots in the community.

A four-bedroom flat will also be available for students during term time, and artists in residence during the holidays.

Residencies, says Mr Hart, are something that Taigh Chearsabhagh has always wanted to do.

The future of Uist’s artistic community looks bright. But some things are less certain.

The Islands Growth Deal puts emphasis on sustainability, and the plans for Taigh Chearsabhagh are no exception.

‘Ever-rising sea levels’

Carbon neutrality is a “very important component” of current plans, says Mr Hart.

But, whether or not the Western Isles reach net zero, climate change is coming — and the community has to be prepared to meet it.

Pekka Niittyvirta & Timo Aho’s installation ‘Lines (57° 59′ N, 7° 16’W)’. Displayed at Taigh Chearsabhagh from 2018-2019, it shows how high sea levels are predicted to rise in the near future. Photo: Susannah Bolton

“Our site is less than 6ft away from the high tide water line,” says Mr Hart. “With the ever-rising sea levels, we need to think about adapting the site.”

“This is stage one of a more long-term strategy to move all of the building to higher ground.”

“The idea is that this (new) building becomes the foundation.”

Whatever’s next for Taigh Chearsabhagh, the team are ready to meet it head-on.

“I think the Islands Deal has been a great opportunity for many organisations to think about what they want to provide and why, for the next 10-plus years.”

“And I think one of my roles is to find ways to continue to respond to our community’s needs.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]