Islands deal helps North Uist arts centre build foundations for growth

An island museum and arts centre is looking to the future by providing more space for local talent while addressing climate change.

Taigh Chearsabhagh has been a vital part of North Uist’s community for almost 30 years.

The Lochmaddy landmark is known for its exhibitions highlighting local creatives, but it’s not only an art gallery.

Its café provides a place for locals to meet all year round, while the art courses offered through UHI Outer Hebrides mean it’s a hotspot for new talent.

And now, thanks to the Islands Growth Deal, it’s set to offer even more.

‘Our Islands, Our Deal’

The Islands Growth Deal had its head of terms signed in March 2021.

It promises up to £335 million in funding for Shetland, Orkney, and the Outer Hebrides.

It’s the result of the long-fought ‘Our Islands, Our Deal’ campaign from the three councils.

Taigh Chearsabhagh is one of many community resources to benefit.

Director Simon Hart says plans are underway for a 500 square metre site that will stand alongside the current building.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023, with the new site opening “ideally in 2024”.

The new build will be a welcome addition to Taigh Chearsabhagh, which, Mr Hart says, has “always operated at more or less full capacity.”

‘A bigger shop window’

The plan is that the new building will contain “a multi-use workshop space” that could also host “presentations, film screenings, and small concerts”.

Printmaking will also be a focus of the new build.

“We want to transfer our print workshop from its present site in our building so that we can expand not only the workshop itself, but our activities,” says Mr Hart.

“Our present print workshop has been a very vibrant part of Taigh Chearsabhagh and its identity.”

Mr Hart also hopes that a bigger print workshop will be a source of income, for both Taigh Chearsabhagh and the artists themselves.

Places like Inverness’s Highland Print Studio have shown to be very popular with visitors.

“Artists will create work that we can sell in our shop,” he says, adding that the new building will give artists “a bigger shop window”.

And that isn’t the only way the new plans will benefit local artists.

There will be studios that will allow Uist-based creatives a space to work, including UHI students that might otherwise struggle to put down roots in the community.

A four-bedroom flat will also be available for students during term time, and artists in residence during the holidays.

Residencies, says Mr Hart, are something that Taigh Chearsabhagh has always wanted to do.

The future of Uist’s artistic community looks bright. But some things are less certain.

The Islands Growth Deal puts emphasis on sustainability, and the plans for Taigh Chearsabhagh are no exception.

‘Ever-rising sea levels’

Carbon neutrality is a “very important component” of current plans, says Mr Hart.

But, whether or not the Western Isles reach net zero, climate change is coming — and the community has to be prepared to meet it.

“Our site is less than 6ft away from the high tide water line,” says Mr Hart. “With the ever-rising sea levels, we need to think about adapting the site.”

“This is stage one of a more long-term strategy to move all of the building to higher ground.”

“The idea is that this (new) building becomes the foundation.”

Whatever’s next for Taigh Chearsabhagh, the team are ready to meet it head-on.

“I think the Islands Deal has been a great opportunity for many organisations to think about what they want to provide and why, for the next 10-plus years.”

“And I think one of my roles is to find ways to continue to respond to our community’s needs.”

