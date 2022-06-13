Mallaig lifeboat called to assist woman with back injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after hurting her back on a boat trip to Canna.

Mallaig RNLI was tasked with getting the woman to dry land after she arrived on Canna this afternoon.

After getting on the boat in Armadale on Skye the woman injured her back – but it was not until she got to the small isle that she realised the full extent of her injury.

The coastguard tasked the RNLI to assist the woman.

The female was taken by Mallaig lifeboat to meet an ambulance who took her to hospital.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.53am to take a female from Canna to Armadale with a back injury.

“She sustained the injury when she went to the island on a boat.

“She was transferred to Armadale and the incident was completed by 3.46pm.”