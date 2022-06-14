Roadworks planned for the NC500 on the A9 at Helmsdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Roadworks planned for the NC500 on the A9 at Helmsdale

By Louise Glen
June 14, 2022, 3:01 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 4:47 pm
Roadworks on the A9.
Roadworks on the A9.

Motorists using the NC500 south of Helmsdale should expect delays from tomorrow due to resurfacing works.

The project on the A9 Inverness to Wick road is scheduled to start at 7am and will be completed by 7pm on June 20, subject to weather conditions.

A convoy system will be in place during the works.

There will be no works at the weekend.

Roadworks near Helmsdale for four nights from tomorrow.
Roadworks near Helmsdale for four nights from tomorrow. Supplied by Google.

Improve the surface

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said: “This surfacing project on the A9 near Helmsdale will help to address defects and greatly improve the route for road users.

“The traffic management programmed is essential in keeping motorists and road workers safe and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience whilst we carry out these essential improvements.

He said: “We encourage road users to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org

[[title]]