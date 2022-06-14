Roadworks planned for the NC500 on the A9 at Helmsdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists using the NC500 south of Helmsdale should expect delays from tomorrow due to resurfacing works.

The project on the A9 Inverness to Wick road is scheduled to start at 7am and will be completed by 7pm on June 20, subject to weather conditions.

A convoy system will be in place during the works.

There will be no works at the weekend.

Improve the surface

Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said: “This surfacing project on the A9 near Helmsdale will help to address defects and greatly improve the route for road users.

“The traffic management programmed is essential in keeping motorists and road workers safe and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience whilst we carry out these essential improvements.

He said: “We encourage road users to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org