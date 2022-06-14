Terminal at Tarbert on the Isle of Harris is taking shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Terminal at Tarbert on the Isle of Harris is taking shape

By Louise Glen
June 14, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 6:02 pm
Terminal building in Harris. Picture supplied by Tarbert, Harris.
Terminal building in Harris. Picture supplied by Tarbert, Harris.

Work to construct a new terminal building at Tarbert is under way following the completion of the new pier and increased queuing area earlier this year.

The building is the final stage of the multi-million-pound upgrade project at the harbour.

The works form part of the redevelopment programme at Tarbert, led by CMal, which owns the ferry terminal.

Local contractors, Lewis Builders of Stornoway, are expected to complete the structure by early 2023.

New terminal in Harris. Picture supplied by Tarbert, Harris.

The external walls and structural frame have been erected, allowing for roofing works to commence.

The internal floor screed has been laid, with insulation, plumbing, electrics, and ventilation works progressing.

Andy Jones, building and property technical manager at CMal, said: “The final stage of this project is currently in progress, with the new terminal building taking shape.

“When completed, it will provide ferry passengers with a more comfortable, modern terminal building.

Major investment

“The team is working hard to get the building wind and watertight as quickly as possible, and we’re hopeful to have it completed this winter.”

Once the new terminal building is finished, the ferry operator, CalMac, will move into the facility to allow the temporary building to be removed.

The site will be completed in spring 2023 with further car parking, EV charging points and a storage building.

£580 million investment

Yesterday, CalMac launched a new vessel, the Loch Frisa, onto the Oban to Craignure route, employing a third of the crew from the Isle of Mull.

CMal is delivering £580 million vessel and harbour investment over a five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

Plans are under way to deliver 21 new vessels for the fleet and multi-million-pound upgrade of harbour infrastructure over the next 10 years.

