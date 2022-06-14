Terminal at Tarbert on the Isle of Harris is taking shape

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to construct a new terminal building at Tarbert is under way following the completion of the new pier and increased queuing area earlier this year.

The building is the final stage of the multi-million-pound upgrade project at the harbour.

The works form part of the redevelopment programme at Tarbert, led by CMal, which owns the ferry terminal.

Local contractors, Lewis Builders of Stornoway, are expected to complete the structure by early 2023.

The external walls and structural frame have been erected, allowing for roofing works to commence.

The internal floor screed has been laid, with insulation, plumbing, electrics, and ventilation works progressing.

Andy Jones, building and property technical manager at CMal, said: “The final stage of this project is currently in progress, with the new terminal building taking shape.

“When completed, it will provide ferry passengers with a more comfortable, modern terminal building.

Major investment

“The team is working hard to get the building wind and watertight as quickly as possible, and we’re hopeful to have it completed this winter.”

Once the new terminal building is finished, the ferry operator, CalMac, will move into the facility to allow the temporary building to be removed.

The site will be completed in spring 2023 with further car parking, EV charging points and a storage building.

£580 million investment

Yesterday, CalMac launched a new vessel, the Loch Frisa, onto the Oban to Craignure route, employing a third of the crew from the Isle of Mull.

CMal is delivering £580 million vessel and harbour investment over a five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

Plans are under way to deliver 21 new vessels for the fleet and multi-million-pound upgrade of harbour infrastructure over the next 10 years.