Body found in search for missing Invergordon dad Shaun Banner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for a missing Invergordon dad.

Shaun Banner was last seen near the town’s railways station at about midnight on Saturday, April 23.

A massive land and air search involving police, coastguards, and the whole community was launched for the 34-year-old.

His family begged for him to let them know he was OK, while urging people to search CCTV, land and outbuildings for him.

Earlier today, a body was found on the shoreline at Shore Road West.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Banner’s family have been informed.

Around 2pm on Tues, 14 June, officers attended at Shore Road West, Invergordon, following reports of a body on the shoreline. Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Shaun Banner, 34, who was reported missing from the area has been made aware. pic.twitter.com/NwwbJIZ7vO — Northern Police (@northernPolice) June 14, 2022

Report to be sent to fiscal

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, June 14, officers attended at Shore Road West, Invergordon, following reports of a body on the shoreline

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Shaun Banner, 34, who was reported missing from the area on Saturday, April 23, has been made aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

During the search, police revisited the Invergordon train station in an attempt to jog memories of those in the area.

Air and land searches were also carried out, while the community rallied around and kept hunting for the dad while on walks – regularly reporting back onto Facebook page Search for Shaun.

On Monday, Shaun’s brother Alan posted onto the page: “Seven weeks without Shaun, seven weeks we have been conducting our searches now and currently we are feeling very static in our search for Shaun.

“We are completely lost.

“Please continue to go on walks when you can, makes the beaches and shores your walk of choice. If Shaun is in the water the possibilities of where he could be are endless so if you know people who live near the water please be asking them to check the shorelines and beaches near them. This feels like our best chance of getting him just now and we have to stay vigilant. We just need to get him home.”