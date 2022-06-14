Body found in search for missing Invergordon dad Shaun Banner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Body found in search for missing Invergordon dad Shaun Banner

By Louise Glen
June 14, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 5:19 pm
Shaun Banner disappeared from Invergordon on April 23.
Shaun Banner disappeared from Invergordon on April 23. Supplied pic.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Invergordon dad.

Shaun Banner was last seen near the town’s railways station at about midnight on Saturday, April 23.

A massive land and air search involving police, coastguards, and the whole community was launched for the 34-year-old.

His family begged for him to let them know he was OK, while urging people to search CCTV, land and outbuildings for him.

Earlier today, a body was found on the shoreline at Shore Road West.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Banner’s family have been informed.

Report to be sent to fiscal

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2pm on Tuesday, June 14, officers attended at Shore Road West, Invergordon, following reports of a body on the shoreline

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Shaun Banner, 34, who was reported missing from the area on Saturday, April 23, has been made aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Police revisited Invergordon Train Station, a week after Shaun Banner disappeared in a hunt for clues

During the search, police revisited the Invergordon train station in an attempt to jog memories of those in the area.

Air and land searches were also carried out, while the community rallied around and kept hunting for the dad while on walks – regularly reporting back onto Facebook page Search for Shaun.

On Monday, Shaun’s brother Alan posted onto the page: “Seven weeks without Shaun, seven weeks we have been conducting our searches now and currently we are feeling very static in our search for Shaun.

“We are completely lost.

“Please continue to go on walks when you can, makes the beaches and shores your walk of choice. If Shaun is in the water the possibilities of where he could be are endless so if you know people who live near the water please be asking them to check the shorelines and beaches near them. This feels like our best chance of getting him just now and we have to stay vigilant. We just need to get him home.”

 

