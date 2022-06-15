Motorcyclist, 39, with life-threatening injuries following A836 crash in Caithness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Caithness.

The incident, which involved a BMW R1100 motorbike and a Skoda Karoq, happened on the A836 Thurso to John O’ Groats road near Castletown at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The driver and passengers of the car were not injured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow a police investigation at the scene and the recovery of the vehicles.

Officers are now appealing for eye-witnesses to come forward and assist with their inquiries into the crash.

Sergeant Ewan Calder of north road policing said: “At this time, we are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage that may help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2072 of June 14.