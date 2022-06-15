A82 reopens after crash at Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A82 has reopened after earlier being closed in both directions at Glencoe.

Traffic was rerouted after a car ended up on its roof on the Tyndrum to Fort William section of the A82, between Glencoe Visitor Centre and the Kingshouse Hotel.

The road was closed at 2.15pm, and police were in attendance. It has since reopened.

NEW❗️ ⌚️14:15#A82 CLOSED in both directions between the Glencoe Visitors Centre and Kingshouse due to a collision⛔️ Traffic slowing in both directions this afternoon with Police in attendance 🚓#takecare@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/dG6u9VOfYg — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 15, 2022

A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to a report of a car on its roof on the A82 close to the Kingshouse Hotel around 1:30pm on Wednesday June 15.

“All five occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

She continued: “The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle but was soon reopened.”