A82 reopens after crash at Glencoe

By Louise Glen
June 15, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 4:15 pm
The A82 is closed in both directions in Glencoe. Picture supplied by Traffic Scotland.
The A82 has reopened after earlier being closed in both directions at Glencoe.

Traffic was rerouted after a car ended up on its roof on the Tyndrum to Fort William section of the A82, between Glencoe Visitor Centre and the Kingshouse Hotel.

The road was closed at 2.15pm, and police were in attendance. It has since reopened.

A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to a report of a car on its roof on the A82 close to the Kingshouse Hotel around 1:30pm on Wednesday June 15.

“All five occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

She continued: “The road was closed for a short time to allow for recovery of the vehicle but was soon reopened.”

