Highlands & Islands

Councillors welcome ‘unprecedented investment’ in Dingwall as new Meiklefield housing plan approved

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 15, 2022, 5:07 pm
Highland Council's north planning committee agreed the Meiklefield homes planning application.
Highland Council's north planning committee agreed the Meiklefield homes planning application.

Residents of Meiklefield, Dingwall, are one step closer to moving into new, modernised homes, after councillors gave the green light.

The Meiklefield master plan involves the demolition of 114 council homes, and the delivery of 117 new ones.

Highland Council planners describe the existing buildings as ‘substandard’ and say the new development will deliver better homes.

The council already has planning permission for phase one of the development, and today secured permission for phases two to eight. These phases involve the demolition of the homes, with a view to delivering the new houses by 2025.

‘Residents take pride in their homes’

Highland Council plans to replace the 1950s Dingwall homes with 82 modern two-bedroom flats and 35 two-bedroom houses. The council will also provide new landscaping and parking, as well as improving walking and cycling routes in the area.

The development is part of the council’s housing strategy which aims to improve the condition of its housing stock and reduce fuel poverty.

Local member Angela MacLean suggested that some residents are anxious about the plans. In particular, she highlighted the word ‘substandard’ in the report.

Dingwall councillor Angela MacLean welcomed the Meiklefield homes plan.

“These properties are palaces,” she said. “The residents take great pride in their homes.”

However, Ms MacLean said the council must build energy efficient, accessible houses.

She reassured residents that they will have first refusal to return to the area, but reminded the council to keep residents informed.

“This is unprecedented investment from the Scottish Government and Highland Council in Dingwall,” said Ms MacLean. “It’s a fantastic new facility but we have to take people with us.”

Councillors on the planning committee unanimously agreed the plans.

