Pensioner dies after taking ill behind wheel near Oban shops By Louise Glen June 15, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 5:21 pm Lochavullin Road in Oban where the incident happened. Picture supplied by Google. A 78-year-old man has died after taking ill and crashing his car. Emergency services were called to Lochavullin Road in Oban this morning. The crash happened near the town's supermarkets at a mini roundabout at about 10.10am. The road was closed for more than three hours. A police spokeswoman said: "Around 10.10am on Wednesday, 15 June, police were called to a report of a one-car crash on Lochavullin Road in Oban. "Emergency services attended but the 78-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. "The road was reopened around 1.50pm." Lochavullin Road links the town's Marks and Spencer and Tesco supermarkets with the main A816 Oban to Lochgilphead road.