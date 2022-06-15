Serious collision closes A82 north of Tyndrum for second time today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Serious collision closes A82 north of Tyndrum for second time today

By Louise Glen
June 15, 2022, 6:09 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 9:24 pm
Road closed on the A82 north of Tyndrum. Picture supplied by Traffic Scotland.
A serious collision has closed the A82, Crianlarich to Fort William road – north of the Oban turn off.

The incident happened around 4.50pm has closed the road in both directions.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Eyewitnesses on the scene say that the A85 to Tyndrum to Oban road is still open.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorbike, on the A82 north of Tyndrum, around 3.20pm on Wednesday, 15 June.

“The female motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth university Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.”

A Traffic Scotland spokeswoman said: “The A82 is currently closed in both directions near to Clifton following a serious collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

She continued: “Traffic slowing in both directions with police in attendance.”

The alternative route from the south is via Tyndrum and Connel Bridge on the A85 and the A816 Connel Bridge to Ballachulish road.

The alternative route from the north is via the A828 Ballachulish to Connel Bridge road and the A85 Connel to Tyndrum road.

Earlier, the A82, Tyndrum to Ballachulish road was closed at Glencoe after a car ended up on its roof.

More to follow.

 

