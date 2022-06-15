Serious collision closes A82 north of Tyndrum for second time today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serious collision has closed the A82, Crianlarich to Fort William road – north of the Oban turn off.

The incident happened around 4.50pm has closed the road in both directions.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

Eyewitnesses on the scene say that the A85 to Tyndrum to Oban road is still open.

NEW❗️ ⌚️16:50#A82 – CLIFTON The #A82 is currently closed in both directions near to Clifton following a serious collision.⛔️ Traffic slowing in both directions with Police in attendance. pic.twitter.com/09xAOUfkZo — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 15, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a motorbike, on the A82 north of Tyndrum, around 3.20pm on Wednesday, 15 June.

“The female motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth university Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.”

A Traffic Scotland spokeswoman said: “The A82 is currently closed in both directions near to Clifton following a serious collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

She continued: “Traffic slowing in both directions with police in attendance.”

The alternative route from the south is via Tyndrum and Connel Bridge on the A85 and the A816 Connel Bridge to Ballachulish road.

The alternative route from the north is via the A828 Ballachulish to Connel Bridge road and the A85 Connel to Tyndrum road.

Earlier, the A82, Tyndrum to Ballachulish road was closed at Glencoe after a car ended up on its roof.

More to follow.