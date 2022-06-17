Royal Highland Show: Highlands and Islands to take centre stage at 200th anniversary event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness has a special place in the history of the Royal Highland Show.

The Highland capital hosted the event in 1948 when it was the first to be attended by reigning monarch King George VI.

He took the opportunity to grant the show its Royal title.

The Highlands and Islands will feature prominently this year with a special showcase of its produce as part of the 200th anniversary celebrations.

Show moved around Scotland

The first show was held in 1822, in the grounds of Queensberry House in Edinburgh’s Canongate where the Scottish Parliament building now stands.

It then moved around every year to towns and cities across the eight electoral areas of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The Highlands hosted the show 14 times before it settled in its permanent home at Ingliston in Edinburgh in 1960.

But the tradition of the touring show remains, and it’s the turn of the Highlands and Islands region to host this year’s event from June 23-26.

The Highlands and Islands Presidential Initiative 2022 is using this platform to promote the best of the region.

The annual celebration is returning in person for the first time since the pandemic and is expected to welcome 200,000 visitors over four days.

The Presidential Initiative marquee will tell the story of the Highlands and Islands, focusing on three areas – tackling climate change, food and drink and tourism.

President Ewen Macdonald said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support we’ve had from right across the region.

Representation from every part of the Highlands and Islands

“Everybody’s delighted to have the chance to go to Edinburgh and show people the very best of the Highlands and Islands.”

The Presidential Initiative team is particularly pleased is has encouraged representation from every part of the region.

Mr Macdonald said under the banner Highlands and Islands – Scotland’s Natural Capital, the event will feature the use of natural resources, from wave and tidal energy developments in Orkney to pumped storage hydro in the Great Glen.

Other highlights include a working Harris Tweed loom, a fully-immersive experience showcasing the Highland and Islands scenery and a major presence from food producers.

And in the Home and Gift Hall there will be artisan producers and craftspeople from across the region.

Highland Hiddle and Isle 20, set up during the pandemic to provide an online presence for artists and craftspeople, are attending the show for the first time.

They will be selling products from smaller producers and will be joined by Exclusively Highlands which moved its craft fairs to outdoor venues to meet Covid challenges.

The Food For Thought Theatre will feature chefs and food entrepreneurs from the region.

These include Ghillie Basan and the Lynbreck Crofters from the Cairngorms, the Budge Sisters from Shetland, Lady Claire MacDonald from Skye and Bad Girl Bakery and Highland Food Trail duo Jeni Iannetta and Douglas Hardie from Ross-shire.

Show has a long Royal connection

The Royal Highland Show has a strong connection to the Royal family.

RHASS’ patron, The Queen, has attended the event three times – in 1960, for the official opening of the new Ingliston site, in 1984 for the 25th anniversary, and in 2009.

The Queen Mother attended in 1954 and again in 1964. Anne, the Princess Royal, was present in 2008 and 2015.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE