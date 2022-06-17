Royal Highland Show: Highlands and Islands to take centre stage at 200th anniversary event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Royal Highland Show: Highlands and Islands to take centre stage at 200th anniversary event

By John Ross
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:01 pm
King George VI bestowed the Royal title on the Highland Show in Inverness in 1948 Photo Library Am Baile
King George VI bestowed the Royal title on the Highland Show in Inverness in 1948 Photo Library Am Baile

Inverness has a special place in the history of the Royal Highland Show.

The Highland capital hosted the event in 1948 when it was the first to be attended by reigning monarch King George VI.

He took the opportunity to grant the show its Royal title.

The Highlands and Islands will feature prominently this year with a special showcase of its produce as part of the 200th anniversary celebrations.

Show moved around Scotland

The first show was held in 1822, in the grounds of Queensberry House in Edinburgh’s Canongate where the Scottish Parliament building now stands.

It then moved around every year to towns and cities across the eight electoral areas of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The Highlands hosted the show 14 times before it settled in its permanent home at Ingliston in Edinburgh in 1960.

The Royal Highland Show moved to Ingliston in 1960. Photo RHASS

But the tradition of the touring show remains, and it’s the turn of the Highlands and Islands region to host this year’s event from June 23-26.

The Highlands and Islands Presidential Initiative 2022 is using this platform to promote the best of the region.

The annual celebration is returning in person for the first time since the pandemic and is expected to welcome 200,000 visitors over four days.

The Presidential Initiative marquee will tell the story of the Highlands and Islands, focusing on three areas – tackling climate change, food and drink and tourism.

President Ewen Macdonald said: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support we’ve had from right across the region.

Representation from every part of the Highlands and Islands

“Everybody’s delighted to have the chance to go to Edinburgh and show people the very best of the Highlands and Islands.”

The Presidential Initiative team is particularly pleased is has encouraged representation from every part of the region.

Mr Macdonald said under the banner Highlands and Islands – Scotland’s Natural Capital, the event will feature the use of natural resources, from wave and tidal energy developments in Orkney to pumped storage hydro in the Great Glen.

Other highlights include a working Harris Tweed loom, a fully-immersive experience showcasing the Highland and Islands scenery and a major presence from food producers.

A range of livestock is exhibited each year at the show. Photo RHASS

And in the Home and Gift Hall there will be artisan producers and craftspeople from across the region.

Highland Hiddle and Isle 20, set up during the pandemic to provide an online presence for artists and craftspeople, are attending the show for the first time.

They will be selling products from smaller producers and will be joined by Exclusively Highlands which moved its craft fairs to outdoor venues to meet Covid challenges.

The Food For Thought Theatre will feature chefs and food entrepreneurs from the region.

These include Ghillie Basan and the Lynbreck Crofters from the Cairngorms, the Budge Sisters from Shetland, Lady Claire MacDonald from Skye and Bad Girl Bakery and Highland Food Trail duo Jeni Iannetta and Douglas Hardie from Ross-shire.

Show has a long Royal connection

The Royal Highland Show has a strong connection to the Royal family.

RHASS’ patron, The Queen, has attended the event three times – in 1960, for the official opening of the new Ingliston site, in 1984 for the 25th anniversary, and in 2009.

The Queen Mother at the Royal Highland Show . Photo RHASS

The Queen Mother attended in 1954 and again in 1964.  Anne, the Princess Royal, was present in 2008 and 2015.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]