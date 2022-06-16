Vandals smash seats in stands at Clachnacuddin Football Club in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses of an Inverness football club are stepping up security after vandals damaged the stands.

Clachnacuddin FC in Merkinch has released a string of pictures showing the damage at their main stand at Grant Street Park Stadium.

Vandals got into the park on Wyvis Place overnight and smashed several seats.

Two rows of seating are now out of use for the Highland League side’s first pre-season game against Elgin on Saturday.

The matter has been reported to police and an investigation is under way.

Clach director Chris Forbes said: “We are really, really quite shocked more than anything.

“We have had instances of kids jumping over the wall and having a kick about on the park before and we have sort of explained to them that this is dangerous because they are climbing over barbed wire walls and things like that to actually get access into the pitch.

‘We don’t want to see it happen at any club’

“We have tried stop that but we have never had anything at this sort of level and its really just taken us aback a bit.

“We have seen it happen at other clubs unfortunately. We don’t want to see it happen at any club but when it hits home, its hard to take.”

Mr Forbes said the seating is often used by elderly supporters and officials from other clubs as well as local sports reporters.

Work to replace the broken seats is now under way, while bosses also look at tougher measures to “make sure that our ground is secure and our property is protected.”

Officials have previously received several reports of youths jumping the wall to play football on the grounds.

Mr Forbes added: “I speak for the whole board when I say we are really disappointed that it has come to this,” he added.

“We have to make sure that Grant Street Park is more secure.

“Our strap line is that the club in the heart of the community and we are. Grant Street Park is slap bang in the middle of the Merkinch area.

“We are in a housing, built-up area we don’t want to make it look as though we have Fort Knox in the middle of that area at all but we do have to take it seriously.

“Its serious damage, its financial implications and also for the safety of people as well.”

Appeal for information

The cost of the repairs is not yet known, but Mr Forbes fears it will not be cheap.

“It won’t be cheap and the problem is we are at the start of the season where we’re budgeting and things like that,” he said. “Money is tight for everyone at the moment and we all know that and its just an expense that you really would rather not have.

“We have got so many other things that would benefit from that sort of money, as opposed to putting it into repairs of vandalism.”

Police area appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received reports of vandalism to a premises on Wyvis Place, Inverness at around 9am on Thursday, 16 June, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 0716 of June 16.”