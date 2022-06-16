Vandals smash seats in stands at Clachnacuddin Football Club in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vandals smash seats in stands at Clachnacuddin Football Club in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
June 16, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:46 pm
Bosses of an Inverness football club are stepping up security after vandals damaged the stands.

Clachnacuddin FC in Merkinch has released a string of pictures showing the damage at their main stand at Grant Street Park Stadium.

Vandals got into the park on Wyvis Place overnight and smashed several seats.

Two rows of seating are now out of use for the Highland League side’s first pre-season game against Elgin on Saturday.

The matter has been reported to police and an investigation is under way.

Club officials area now being forced to close off two prefabricated rows of seating – reducing their capacity by 16 – ahead of their game this weekend.

Clach director Chris Forbes said: “We are really, really quite shocked more than anything.

“We have had instances of kids jumping over the wall and having a kick about on the park before and we have sort of explained to them that this is dangerous because they are climbing over barbed wire walls and things like that to actually get access into the pitch.

‘We don’t want to see it happen at any club’

“We have tried stop that but we have never had anything at this sort of level and its really just taken us aback a bit.

“We have seen it happen at other clubs unfortunately. We don’t want to see it happen at any club but when it hits home, its hard to take.”

Mr Forbes said the seating is often used by elderly supporters and officials from other clubs as well as local sports reporters.

Work to replace the broken seats is now under way, while bosses also look at tougher measures to “make sure that our ground is secure and our property is protected.”

Chris Forbes, director at the club said replacing the damaged seats will not be cheap.

Officials have previously received several reports of youths jumping the wall to play football on the grounds.

Mr Forbes added: “I speak for the whole board when I say we are really disappointed that it has come to this,” he added.

“We have to make sure that Grant Street Park is more secure.

“Our strap line is that the club in the heart of the community and we are. Grant Street Park is slap bang in the middle of the Merkinch area.

“We are in a housing, built-up area we don’t want to make it look as though we have Fort Knox in the middle of that area at all but we do have to take it seriously.

“Its serious damage, its financial implications and also for the safety of people as well.”

Appeal for information

The cost of the repairs is not yet known, but Mr Forbes fears it will not be cheap.

“It won’t be cheap and the problem is we are at the start of the season where we’re budgeting and things like that,” he said. “Money is tight for everyone at the moment and we all know that and its just an expense that you really would rather not have.

“We have got so many other things that would benefit from that sort of money, as opposed to putting it into repairs of vandalism.”

Police area appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received reports of vandalism to a premises on Wyvis Place, Inverness at around 9am on Thursday, 16 June, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 0716 of June 16.”

