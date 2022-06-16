Maintenance works to be carried out on A82 Drumnadrochit bridge next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as bridge maintenance works are carried out in Drumnadrochit.

From Monday, Bear Scotland engineers will repoint masonry along the Drumnadrochit bridge over the River Enrick.

The agency say the work, which will impact those travelling on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, will protect the bridge for “years to come”.

The busy route will remain open during the course of the works, which will take place between the hours of 8am and 5pm each day.

However, a 30mph speed restriction will be in place alongside a three-way temporary traffic light system to protect workers onsite.

A signed diversion will also be in place for pedestrians.

All measures will be removed outside of working hours.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “This essential maintenance project will see teams repoint the existing mortar on the A82 Drumnadrochit Bridge, which will help protect the bridge structure for years to come.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”