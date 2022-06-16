Maintenance works to be carried out on A82 Drumnadrochit bridge next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Maintenance works to be carried out on A82 Drumnadrochit bridge next week

By Michelle Henderson
June 16, 2022, 6:52 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:55 pm
Bear Scotland are to carry out maintenance works on the Drumnadrochit bridge next week.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays next week as bridge maintenance works are carried out in Drumnadrochit.

From Monday, Bear Scotland engineers will repoint masonry along the Drumnadrochit bridge over the River Enrick.

The agency say the work, which will impact those travelling on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, will protect the bridge for “years to come”.

The busy route will remain open during the course of the works, which will take place between the hours of 8am and 5pm each day.

However, a 30mph speed restriction will be in place alongside a three-way temporary traffic light system to protect workers onsite.

A signed diversion will also be in place for pedestrians.

All measures will be removed outside of working hours.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “This essential maintenance project will see teams repoint the existing mortar on the A82 Drumnadrochit Bridge, which will help protect the bridge structure for years to come.

“We thank all road users for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

