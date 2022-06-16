Police issue appeal to trace missing Louise Macintyre from Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 37-year-old woman from Inverness.

Louise Macintyre was last seen around 5.05am today in the city centre.

Her concerned family raised the alarm as they have not heard from her.

She is described as 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with long brown hair and lip piercings.

When last seen she was wearing a grey jumper, black leggings, light coloured trainers and was carrying a black Adidas bag.

PC Liam Simpson said: “Louise’s family contacted police after they hadn’t heard from her today. We would appeal to anyone who knows where Louise is, or who has any information that may assist police trace her, to get in touch with police.

“We’d also ask Louise herself to contact her family or police to let us know that she is safe and well.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 1815 of Thursday, June 16, 2022.