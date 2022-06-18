National Trust ‘unaware’ it needed planning permission for Culloden Battlefield storage units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Trust ‘unaware’ it needed planning permission for Culloden Battlefield storage units

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 18, 2022, 9:58 am
NTS has applied for retrospective planning permission for five storage units at Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Photo: Sandy McCook
NTS has applied for retrospective planning permission for five storage units at Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Photo: Sandy McCook

NTS has submitted a retrospective planning application for five storage units at the Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre.

The planning application (22/01189/FUL) says that previous staff were “unaware” that it needed permission to build the storage units at Culloden.

According to site drawings, NTS has installed five steel storage units at the private service yard beside the centre.

The largest is 12 metres (40 ft) long in blue steel. NTS has added timber cladding to the front and sides to match the visitor centre.

There’s another large 9×3 metre 30ft x 10ft) unit and three more smaller containers.

NTS has hired David E Lindsay Architects as its agent, and has now sent detailed plans to Highland Council.

Planning applications around the historic battlefield are often controversial. Picture: Gary Anthony.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, Culloden operations manager, explained:

“We got the shipping containers to go in the service yard a few years ago to meet the growing needs of the business and we didn’t realise at the time that we needed planning permission.”

However, Inverness councillor Ken Gowans expressed shock at the oversight.

“Given that every development in the proximity of Culloden Battlefield has been extremely contentious and high profile, I am bewildered how NTS could imagine they would not need planning permission to build on the battlefield itself,” said Mr Gowans.

Sensitive site

Culloden was the site of a bloody defeat for the Jacobite army against government troops in 1746. Historians consider it one of Britain’s most important battles.

As such, recent developments around the area have sparked controversy.

For example, a planned £1 million holiday village on Culloden Moor sparked hundreds of complaints. Highland Council twice rejected the proposal, and the Scottish Government dismissed the appeal in December.

In 2019, Kirkwood Homes sparked fury when it installed a sales office for its Viewhill development without securing planning permission.

Mr Curtis-Machin said NTS will work with the council on this.

“We have tried to make them fit in sensitively with the existing visitor centre and the service yard by cladding them with the same local timber and painting them to fit in with the centre walls,” he said.

“They are in full use again as the tourists are returning to near pre-Covid numbers, and we await the council’s decision.”

